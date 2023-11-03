By: admin

November 3, 2023

John “Jack” Wiebelhaus, 87, died Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Will Funeral Chapel, with military rites. Burial was on Monday, Oct. 30, at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Will Funeral Chapel.

John “Jack” Wiebelhaus, son of John and Elizabeth (Schrage) Wiebelhaus, was born Feb. 1, 1936, in Hartington, Neb. He graduated from the eighth grade at St. Rose Catholic School in Crofton, Neb., in 1950. Jack entered the US Navy on March 23, 1954, serving on the USS Fort Snelling LDS-30. One of their missions was to assist with evacuations during the Suez Crisis. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 21, 1958.

Jack was united in marriage with Marlene DeBoer on Nov. 25, 1958, in Parkston. They were married for 48 years when Marlene passed away in August of 2007.

Jack worked for Zehnpfennig Ford in Parkston. They moved to Mitchell in 1970, where Jack leased and operated Holiday Gulf Station. Jack later purchased a service station on north main street that became known as Jack’s Sinclair. He later built two car washes that became known as Mega Wash. In 2000, Jack purchased the gas station that he had managed years earlier, and it became known as J-Mart Sinclair. Jack was an entrepreneur and had several other business ventures.

Jack is survived by his sons, Doug (Jeanne) Wiebelhaus of Mitchell and Tim (Lorrie) Wiebelhaus of Letcher; two grandchildren; special friend, Marlys Miiller of Mitchell; four step-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Wiebelhaus; a son, Ronald Wiebelhaus; his parents, John and Elizabeth; his stepfather, Joseph Ebersdorfer; and his sisters, Betty Lowin and Martha Schomacker.