Junior high teams split games in JVC Tournament

Published January 13, 2023, in Sports

On Saturday, Jan. 7, both the Blackhawks junior high boys’ and girls’ basketball teams participated in the James Valley Christian Tournament in Huron. Both teams played two games and came home with one win and one loss under their belts. 

The girls won their first game against Wessington Springs 21-19. They were led by Hudson Fouberg, Macey Beigh and McKenzie Uecker who each scored six points for the win. Their second game was against a tough James Valley team who took the game from the young Lady Blackhawks, 10-36.

The boys lost their first game in a back-and-forth affair to Wessington Springs 31-36. 

…See details of the games and team pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

