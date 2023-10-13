By: admin

Published October 13, 2023, in Obituaries

Karen Lee Knight, 73, formerly of rural Lane, passed away on Sept. 25, 2023.

There will be a cremation and a celebration of life with immediate family. In lieu of flowers and a service, the family wishes memorial contributions to assist in building of a new band shell stage at Spearfish City Park.

Karen was born to Donald and Verlyn (Tingle) Steichen and raised on a farm near Lane. Karen met her husband, Merle Knight, at a Lane Ballroom dance, and they married on Aug. 1, 1969, in Woonsocket. They moved to Huron to build their lives together and had two children.

Karen was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed the outdoors, including camping, boating and spending time with her family at their cabin on Lake Byron.

In 2013, Karen and Merle moved to Spearfish to enjoy retirement and be closer to their children. They loved taking daily walks together, visiting with friends at coffee shops and truly loved live music and dancing. Karen and Merle especially enjoyed the Spearfish Canyon Acoustic Series held at the city park during the summer. She spent her last year living near her family in both Spearfish and Denver, Colo.

Karen is survived by her husband, Merle Knight; sons, Chad (Mandy) Knight and Cory Knight (Robin Rozum); one granddaughter; sister, Cheryl (Ken) Pierce; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Verlyn Steichen.