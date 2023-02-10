By: admin

Published February 10, 2023, in Obituaries

Kathleen “Kathy” Marie (Burnison) Uecker, 76, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

A private Celebration of Life for Kathleen Uecker will be held at Westlawn-Hillcrest, Omaha, Neb. Family will direct memorials.

She was born on Aug. 12, 1946, in Mitchell. After graduating from Woonsocket High School, Kathy moved to Omaha, Neb. to attend Business School. This is where she met her husband of 53 years, Doug Uecker. Through this union, they raised three daughters. Initially, Kathy was a stay-at-home mother before working at Saint Joseph Hospital as a key-punch operator/accounts payable clerk until her retirement.

Kathy enjoyed doing crafts and sewing projects, gardening, baking, and decorating her home to make it a welcoming place.

Kathy is survived by her daughters, Dawn (Vincent) Tangeman of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Debra (Bill) Robinson of Oakland, Iowa and Dana (Brent) Van Scoy of Council Bluffs, Iowa; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her sister, LeeAnn Pack of Hillsboro, Ore.; brother-in-law, Lee (Marsha) Uecker of Texas; and nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Uecker; parents, Alfred and Lena (Brandenburg) Kringen; and brother, Robert Burnison.