Kathy Uecker

Council Bluffs, Iowa

By:
Published February 10, 2023, in Obituaries

Kathleen “Kathy” Marie (Burnison) Uecker, 76, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

A private Celebration of Life for Kathleen Uecker will be held at Westlawn-Hillcrest, Omaha, Neb. Family will direct memorials. 

She was born on Aug. 12, 1946, in Mitchell. After graduating from Woonsocket High School, Kathy moved to Omaha, Neb. to attend Business School. This is where she met her husband of 53 years, Doug Uecker. Through this union, they raised three daughters. Initially, Kathy was a stay-at-home mother before working at Saint Joseph Hospital as a key-punch operator/accounts payable clerk until her retirement.

Kathy enjoyed doing crafts and sewing projects, gardening, baking, and decorating her home to make it a welcoming place.

Kathy is survived by her daughters, Dawn (Vincent) Tangeman of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Debra (Bill) Robinson of Oakland, Iowa and Dana (Brent) Van Scoy of Council Bluffs, Iowa; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her sister, LeeAnn Pack of Hillsboro, Ore.; brother-in-law, Lee (Marsha) Uecker of Texas; and nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Uecker; parents, Alfred and Lena (Brandenburg) Kringen; and brother, Robert Burnison.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    February 12, 2023, 8:48 am
    Mostly cloudy
    22°F
    real feel: 17°F
    humidity: 97%
    wind speed: 7 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 29, 2023 January 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 February 1, 2023 February 2, 2023 February 3, 2023 February 4, 2023
    February 5, 2023 February 6, 2023 February 7, 2023 February 8, 2023 February 9, 2023 February 10, 2023 February 11, 2023
    February 12, 2023 February 13, 2023 February 14, 2023 February 15, 2023 February 16, 2023 February 17, 2023 February 18, 2023
    February 19, 2023 February 20, 2023 February 21, 2023 February 22, 2023 February 23, 2023 February 24, 2023 February 25, 2023
    February 26, 2023 February 27, 2023 February 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 