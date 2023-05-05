By: admin

Published May 5, 2023, in Obituaries

Kenneth J. Madsen, 82, of Huron, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at his home in Huron.

His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, May 6, at American Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Huron. Visitation, with his family present, will be from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, May 5, at Welter Funeral Home.

Kenneth James Madsen was born on Feb. 2, 1941, to Henry and Violet (Krumvieda) Madsen in Plankinton. Ken attended school in Woonsocket. After his schooling, he farmed and milked cows, picked melons, and helped relatives and neighbors.

In 1963, Ken went on a blind date with Esther Kopfmann, and within four months, they were married at the Woonsocket Lutheran Church on Nov. 3, 1963. To this union, three children were born.

Ken worked for the South Dakota Department of Transportation for over 33 years in highway maintenance. After retirement, he drove the school bus for many schools. He also enjoyed being a supervisor at the South Dakota State Fair. Ken was baptized Lutheran and was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Huron. He was a member of the Huron Senior Center and American Legion, holding many offices. He was also involved with the Huron Noon Lions Club. Ken enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing.

Ken is survived by his children, Vickie (Emmett) Harty of De Smet, James (Mary Jo) Madsen of Apple Valley, Minn., and Scott (Betsy) Madsen of Aberdeen; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his siblings, Don (LaDonna) Madsen, Leroy Madsen, Larry (Judy) Madsen, and Betty Kelchen; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Esther; his grandson, Jared; siblings, Bobby (in infancy), Rose Ann Price, Janice Alderany, and Kathy Larson; and many aunts, uncles, and other loved ones.