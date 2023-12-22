By: admin

Published December 22, 2023, in Obituaries

Leona “Babe” Alma Larson, 96, of Woonsocket, passed away Sunday Dec. 10, 2023, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 18, at the Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church in Woonsocket. Visitations were at the church Sunday with a prayer service; Pastor John Anderson officiated. Burial was in the Eventide Cemetery, Woonsocket. Arrangements were by Basham Funeral Service, Woonsocket.

Leona “Babe” Alma Forbes was born Feb. 10, 1927, at home in rural Letcher to Harry and Gertie (Staller) Forbes. Growing up in the country, she attended country school. Babe graduated from the eighth grade. She married Arthur W. Larson on Nov. 25, 1944. To this union, seven children were born. She and Arthur worked their farm together southwest of Woonsocket where they lived for 60 years. She was baptized in the Bethany Lutheran Church by Rev. Dr. Wayne Shay on April 8, 1960 and was a member thereafter. They moved to Woonsocket in 2007. Art preceded her in death on Feb. 16, 2017.

Babe was a Gold Star mother through the American Legion Auxiliary due to her son, Marvin Dean Larson, dying in the Vietnam War in 1969.

Babe had a passion for horses and enjoyed many trail rides. She won many trophies and ribbons riding in horse shows. She enjoyed crocheting, and many afghans and potholders were made during those years living in town. She was also an avid reader.

Babe is survived by her sons, Jerry (Sharon) Larson of Shawmut, Mont., Daniel “Dan” (Jannet) Larson of Henderson, Nev., and Alan Larson of Woonsocket; daughter, Linda (Randy) Verba of Woonsocket; daughters-in-law, Sue Larson and April Larson, both of Woonsocket; 19 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Amanda “Mandy” Schulz, Alma (Carl) Fielder and Beverly Larson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Art; three sons, Marvin, Marion and Robert; a grandson, Troy; one brother, LeRoy; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.