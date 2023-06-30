By: admin

Published June 30, 2023, in Sports

On Tuesday, June 20, the SDVFW Letcher Hawks went to Miller for a 14U and 16U doubleheader against the Outlaws. The 14U boys started the night. The younger Hawks fell behind early in the game and couldn’t come back, so the Outlaws took a win from the Hawks with a final score of 6-16.

SDVFW Letcher Hawks 16U put up 10 runs in the first inning of their game against the Miller Outlaws to start their run to an 18-3 win on Tuesday.

On Thursday, June 22, the 14U and 16U Letcher Hawks hosted the Gregory Teeners for a doubleheader. Letcher Hawks 14U started things off with a tough 2-11 loss.

The last game of the week for the SDVFW Letcher Hawks Teeners brought the 16U boys facing Gregory in Letcher. Despite the fact that Letcher 16U out hit Gregory 11 to seven, the Hawks still suffered a very tough loss with a final score of 6-9.

The SDVFW Letcher Hawks 16U Teeners had their next game on Tuesday, June 27 at home against Chamberlain. Tuesday’s games involved the 16U team only. On Friday, June 30, both the 14U and 16U teams will be playing Alexandria in Letcher, starting at 4:30 p.m. with the 14U boys playing first followed by the 16U team.

…See pictures and more details of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!