Published April 21, 2023, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the March 5th, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Chada met with Palace Builders about the gutters that came off the community center. They will be fixing them this spring.

New Business:

Discussion was held on new water meters being installed. Chada is waiting for a call back from the plumber as to when they are planning to start.

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

Discussion was held on when Dawson Construction plans to start blading. Meier will call Dawson and see what the plan is.

Discussion was held on when Dumpster Days will be. Meier called Miedema Sanitation to schedule dates and the days the dumpsters will be in town. They are planning to drop them off on May 4th and will be picking them up on May 8th, 2023.

An ad has been placed in the paper for the summer help position.

Meier is meeting with South Dakota Rural Water on April 11th to update the Emergency Response Plan

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General And Water/Sewer: Sean Gromer – $1,108.20 – Payroll – Trustee – Six Meetings And Maintenance Worker, Michael Hoffman – $83.12 – Payroll – Meter Reader, Mark Chada – $629.92 – Payroll – Mayor – Six Meetings, Ed Hoffman – $538.10 – Payroll – Water Superintendent, Angie Larson – $461.75 – Payroll – Trustee – Five Meetings, Angie Meier – $492.95 – Payroll – Finance Officer, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,686.43 – Health Insurance, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan Payment, South Dakota Municipal League Workman’s Compensation – $107.00 – Workman’s Compensation Insurance, Santel Communications – $236.11 – Lift Station Phone – $45.56, Office Phone – $29.88, Office Internet – $80.50, Community Center Phone – $25.17, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Quill – $334.60 – Office Supplies, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, NorthWestern Energy – $1,028.93 – Utilities Electric: Lagoon – $15.00, Water Plant – $193.13, Water Valve – $10.46, Community Center – $224.89, Rossy Park – $23.03, Lift Station – $57.18, Street Lights – $505.24, Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Garbage Removal, Grainger – $240.28 – Repairs and Maintenance, Davison Rural Water – $2,331.75 – Water Used.

The next board meeting will be held on April 17th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

