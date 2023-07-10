By: admin

Published July 28, 2023, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the June 19th, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

Discussion was held on the water inspection that was done on June 14. All went well with the inspection; the Board is just waiting for the report from the Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources.

New Business:

Discussion was held about placing an ad in the paper for a water meter reader. M. Hoffman will be done after reading meters in August as he will be going to college. He did say he will fill in if he can if he is needed. The Board will be placing the ad in the paper to run for three weeks.

Discussion was held on starting to update the lights on the poles at the ballpark. The board has received an estimate from Morris Electric and will discuss with Letcher Summer Youth how many poles will be needed to start with to have more of an idea of what the cost will be to start the update.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: CorInsurance – $438.30 – Baseball/Softball Insurance, Doug’s Custom Paint & Body – $105.20 – Mower Parts/Supplies, Miedema Sanitation – $120.00 – Garbage Removal, NorthWestern Energy – $1,236.32 – Utilities – Electric: Ball Park – $284.36, Water Plant – $43.92, Water Valve – $10.61, Lift Station – $61.15, Street Lights – $557.31, Lagoon – $15.00, Community Center – $232.61, Rossy Park – $31.36, Runnings – $81.23 – Grounds – Supplies, Santel Communications – Utilities – Phone/Internet: Lift Station Phone – $45.56, Community Center Phone – $25.17, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Office Phone – $31.06, Office Internet – $80.50, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – Health Insurance – $2,706.58, Sanborn Weekly Journal – Advertising – $44.20, United States Treasury – Payroll Taxes – $1,507.04, Angie Meier – Finance Officer Wages – $724.41, Ed Hoffman – $538.10 – Water Superintendent – Wages, Angie Larson – Trustee Wages – $547.10, Michael Hoffman – Meter Reader Wages – $83.11, Mark Chada – Mayor Wages – $629.92, Faye Blindauer – Custodian Wages – $170.85, Sean Gromer – Maintenance Worker/Trustee Wages – $1,108.20.

The next board meeting will be held on July 24th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on July 27, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $30.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.