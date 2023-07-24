By: admin

Published August 4, 2023

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the July 10th, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held about placing an ad in the paper for a water meter reader. M. Hoffman will be done after reading meters in August, as he will be going to college. He did say he will fill in if he can if he is needed. The Board will be placing the ad in the paper to run for three weeks. Update: The ad has been placed in the paper.

Discussion was held on starting to update the lights on the poles at the ballpark. The Board has received an estimate from Morris Electric. They will discuss with Letcher Summer Youth how many poles they will need to start with to have more of an idea of what the cost will be to begin the update. Update: The Board will be discussing this further at the next meeting. They are going to meet with Morris Electric to get a more definite cost on the lights.

New Business:

The Town of Letcher received $2,417.00 for the West Nile grant. Meier will be calling VanDiest to order the chemical.

Discussion was held on contracting propane with Brooks Oil. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to contract 3,500 gallons.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Davison Rural Water – $3,375.15 – Water Used, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,686.43 – Health Insurance, Public Health Lab – $30.00 – Water Used, Quill – $179.06 – Community Center Supplies, Brooks Oil – $5,425.00 – Propane – Contracted.

The next board meeting will be held on August 7th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

