Letcher Town Board proceedings

September 18th, 2023

By:
Published September 29, 2023

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance. Visitors included G. and D. Moody.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the September 5th, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussions were held on a couple of nuisances in the town. The Board is going to send letters to attend to the issues. 

Discussion was held on the water sample report. 

New Business:

Discussion was held on Rossy Park signs being done. The signs are at the office, and Gromer will get them installed.  

Discussion was held on street signs that are starting to peel. Extra signs have been located, and Gromer and Meier will work on getting the ones that need to be replaced taken care of.  

G. and D. Moody attended the meeting to discuss a few things with the board. Discussed first was ways to try and smooth out the trail around the lake. They were wondering about a box scraper. Gromer is going to look at trying to take a disk out there and try to work on smoothing it with the disk or with the box scraper.  

Also, they discussed about the entrance to the tree pile. They were wondering about the holes and if it is possible to try to fix, possibly, with gravel and smooth them out.  Gromer was going to try and work on smoothing them out.  

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER:  Quill – $805.26 – Office Supplies, Davison Rural Water – $3,874.65 – Water Used, Dawson Construction – $706.38 – Blading Streets, Postmaster – $330.00 – Stamps, Buckshots – $484.27 – Grounds – Fuel, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,686.43 – Health Insurance.

The next board meeting will be held on October 2nd, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

