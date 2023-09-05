By: admin

Published September 29, 2023, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the August 21st, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on information needing to be sent into the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Meier sent an updated sample site plan in and received an e-mail back that all looked good. There are no issues at this time. If she sees any issues, she will let Meier know.

The Board received one application for the meter reader ad placed in the paper. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to hire Tori Hoffman for the Meter Reader Position at a wage of $100.00 per time.

Discussion was held on the tractor the Board rents in the winter for snow removal. Gromer talked to C&B Operations, and the tractor is already in and can be picked up the first of October.

New Business:

Discussions were held on a couple of nuisances in the town. The Board is going to send letters to attend to the issues.

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General and Water/Sewer: Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Garbage Removal, Quill – $711.02 – Office Supplies, Plaza Cleaners – $25.57 – Community Center Rugs Cleaned, Menards – $94.65 – Grounds – Supplies, Brooks Oil – $79.98 – Fuel, NorthWestern Energy – $1,353.13 – Utilities – Electric: Lagoon – $15.00, Lift Station – $87.40, Letcher City – $30.99, Community Center – $361.74, Letcher Summer Youth – $270.56, Water Valve – $10.61, Street Lights – $534.50, Water Plant – $42.33, Milbank Win Water Works Co. – $1,040.82 – Handheld Maintenance, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $207.85 – Advertising Minutes, Angie Meier – $800.47 – Wages – Finance Officer, Ed Hoffman – $538.10 – Wages – Water Superintendent, Michael Hoffman – $83.11 – Wages Meter Reader, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Wages – Maintenance Worker, Santel Communications – $236.88 – Utilities: Phone – Lift Station – $45.58, Community Center Phone – $25.17, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Office Phone – $30.63, Office Internet – $80.50.

The next board meeting will be held on September 18th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on September 28, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $28.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.