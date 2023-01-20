Local fire departments receive grants

By:
Published January 20, 2023, in Area News, Fedora, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, members of the Town and Country Volunteer Fire Department out of Woonsocket traveled to Fedora to receive a grant from the South Dakota Salutes Special Needs Fund. Upon a second review using an application process managed by the Independent Insurance Agents of South Dakota, the South Dakota Salutes organization chose Town and Country Fire Department to receive a $2,500 grant. Town and Country’s intention for the grant money is to purchase battery-powered lighting and other battery-powered tools to aid them in their service of western Sanborn County.

Also recognized that evening, the Fedora Volunteer Fire Department received a $5,000 grant from the South Dakota Salutes Special Needs Fund. The Fedora department plans on using the money as part of their effort to raise $10,000 for personal protective gear to update their self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) gear, including new air cylinders, o-rings and reconditioned valves.

The grant was made possible from donations to South Dakota Salutes from Sammons Financial Group Companies in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Salutes Special Needs Fund is managed through the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation that collects donations in part to support grants to rural South Dakota emergency response organizations. 

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 22, 2023, 8:02 pm
    Clear
    11°F
    real feel: 6°F
    humidity: 83%
    wind speed: 7 mph S
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 1, 2023 January 2, 2023 January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023 January 5, 2023 January 6, 2023 January 7, 2023
    January 8, 2023 January 9, 2023 January 10, 2023 January 11, 2023 January 12, 2023 January 13, 2023 January 14, 2023
    January 15, 2023 January 16, 2023 January 17, 2023 January 18, 2023 January 19, 2023 January 20, 2023 January 21, 2023
    January 22, 2023 January 23, 2023 January 24, 2023 January 25, 2023 January 26, 2023 January 27, 2023 January 28, 2023
    January 29, 2023 January 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 February 1, 2023 February 2, 2023 February 3, 2023 February 4, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 