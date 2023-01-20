By: admin

Published January 20, 2023, in Area News, Fedora, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, members of the Town and Country Volunteer Fire Department out of Woonsocket traveled to Fedora to receive a grant from the South Dakota Salutes Special Needs Fund. Upon a second review using an application process managed by the Independent Insurance Agents of South Dakota, the South Dakota Salutes organization chose Town and Country Fire Department to receive a $2,500 grant. Town and Country’s intention for the grant money is to purchase battery-powered lighting and other battery-powered tools to aid them in their service of western Sanborn County.

Also recognized that evening, the Fedora Volunteer Fire Department received a $5,000 grant from the South Dakota Salutes Special Needs Fund. The Fedora department plans on using the money as part of their effort to raise $10,000 for personal protective gear to update their self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) gear, including new air cylinders, o-rings and reconditioned valves.

The grant was made possible from donations to South Dakota Salutes from Sammons Financial Group Companies in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Salutes Special Needs Fund is managed through the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation that collects donations in part to support grants to rural South Dakota emergency response organizations.

