Published January 20, 2023, in Obituaries

Lyle Pence, 102, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 14, at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial was in Westlawn Cemetery in Letcher. Visitation with a prayer service was held Friday, Jan. 13, at Will Funeral Chapel.

Lyle Pence, son of Herman and Alta (Driggs) Pence, was born Nov. 12, 1920, in Letcher. He attended school in Letcher, graduating in 1938.

He served in the US Army during World War II and drove truck. Lyle served in Iran and Iraq, bringing supplies from shipping ports to be trucked north through the mountains of Iraq and Iran to support the Russians, who were fighting the Third Reich Forces.

He returned to farm in the Letcher area at the close of World War II. Lyle was united in marriage with Darleen Johnson on Sept. 30, 1947, in Mt. Vernon. He carried mail on the Letcher route for many years.

Lyle loved to visit with people. Lyle had a sharp mind and could remember people and events that happened in his life and the lives of those around him. Lyle was thankful for farming, the Post Office, the love of music and his neighbors. He attended the Letcher Community Church for over 60 years and sang for church occasions.

Lyle is survived by his children, Clinton (Holly) Pence of Mitchell, Murray (Jackie) Pence of Vancouver, Wash., and Ricky (Sue) Pence of Sioux Falls; a son-in-law, Gary Fawbush of Madison; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren; a brother, Delmar (Wanessa) Pence of Kingman, Ariz.; sisters-in-law, Verna Feistner and Donna Johnson; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darleen; a daughter, Linda; a grandchild, Kassia Darleen; brothers, Darrel and Arlan; a sister, Elaine; and his parents, Herman and Alta Pence.