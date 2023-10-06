By: admin

Published October 6, 2023, in Obituaries

Monte Kiple, 65, of Woonsocket and formerly of Marshall, Minn., and West Union, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

A graveside service was held on Friday, Sept. 29, at Postville Cemetery in Postville, Iowa.

Monte Ray Kiple was born on Nov. 9, 1957, in Iowa to parents John Kiple Jr. and Roma Jean (Medberry) Kiple. He grew up in Burnsville, Minn., graduating from Burnsville High School. He attended college in Calmer, Iowa. After graduating, he started his career with Schwan’s in West Union, Iowa, before transferring to Marshall, Minn., where he worked in the IT Department. He retired from Schwan’s after 30-plus years.

Monte was an avid movie watcher. He loved Christmas and spoiling his family with many gifts.

Monte is survived by his sister, Joni Kiple of Huron; two nephews; one niece; uncle and aunt, Robert and Helen Medberry of Elgin, Iowa; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; and his brother, John Kiple III.