Published September 22, 2023, in Area News, Woonsocket

On Saturday, Sept. 16, firefighters from around the area converged in Woonsocket for the Town & Country Fire Departmentâ€™s fourth annual Firefighter Training Day. This annual event is held to provide quality, real world training and information to fire departments. This yearâ€™s topic was all things hose and nozzle related. Students walked away with a better understanding of the difference between types of hose and nozzles, how to maintain, how to efficiently use, and how to be a better prepared firefighter. The class was made possible by Fire & Iron Station 49 motorcycle club and donations made to the department. Instructors once again came from the Sioux Falls-based Pheasant Country FOOLS. Eighteen firefighters from seven fire departments attended. Departments attending were Canistota, Canova, Fedora, Huron, Mitchell, Redfield and Town & Country.

