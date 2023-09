By: admin

Published September 22, 2023, in Area News, Woonsocket

On Saturday, Sept. 16, firefighters from around the area converged in Woonsocket for the Town & Country Fire Department’s fourth annual Firefighter Training Day. This annual event is held to provide quality, real world training and information to fire departments. This year’s topic was all things hose and nozzle related. Students walked away with a better understanding of the difference between types of hose and nozzles, how to maintain, how to efficiently use, and how to be a better prepared firefighter. The class was made possible by Fire & Iron Station 49 motorcycle club and donations made to the department. Instructors once again came from the Sioux Falls-based Pheasant Country FOOLS. Eighteen firefighters from seven fire departments attended. Departments attending were Canistota, Canova, Fedora, Huron, Mitchell, Redfield and Town & Country.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!