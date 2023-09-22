Multiple fire departments learn at Town & Countryâ€™s annual training day

By:
Published September 22, 2023, in Area News, Woonsocket

On Saturday, Sept. 16, firefighters from around the area converged in Woonsocket for the Town & Country Fire Departmentâ€™s fourth annual Firefighter Training Day. This annual event is held to provide quality, real world training and information to fire departments. This yearâ€™s topic was all things hose and nozzle related. Students walked away with a better understanding of the difference between types of hose and nozzles, how to maintain, how to efficiently use, and how to be a better prepared firefighter. The class was made possible by Fire & Iron Station 49 motorcycle club and donations made to the department. Instructors once again came from the Sioux Falls-based Pheasant Country FOOLS. Eighteen firefighters from seven fire departments attended. Departments attending were Canistota, Canova, Fedora, Huron, Mitchell, Redfield and Town & Country.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 27, 2023 August 28, 2023 August 29, 2023 August 30, 2023 August 31, 2023 September 1, 2023 September 2, 2023
    September 3, 2023 September 4, 2023 September 5, 2023 September 6, 2023 September 7, 2023 September 8, 2023 September 9, 2023
    September 10, 2023 September 11, 2023 September 12, 2023 September 13, 2023 September 14, 2023 September 15, 2023 September 16, 2023
    September 17, 2023 September 18, 2023 September 19, 2023 September 20, 2023 September 21, 2023 September 22, 2023 September 23, 2023
    September 24, 2023 September 25, 2023 September 26, 2023 September 27, 2023 September 28, 2023 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 