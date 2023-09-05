By: admin

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning and Zoning Board at 9:10 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023. The meeting will be held in the Commissioners’ Room on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in Woonsocket S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held the following Monday, September 18, 2023.

The meeting is to discuss a Variance for Lot A in SW/4 3-105-62. Article 5, Section 515 Minimum Yard Requirement: There shall be two (2) side yards, each of which shall not be less than seventy-five (75) feet. Variance request is for a fourteen (14) foot side yard on the south side.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

