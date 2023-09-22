By: admin

Published September 22, 2023, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The meeting will be held in the Commissioner’s room on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held at the next regularly scheduled Commissioner meeting.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance for Lot A in SW/4 3-105-62. Article 5, Section 515 Minimum Yard Requirement: There shall be two (2) side yards, each of which shall not be less than seventy-five (75) feet. Variance request of fourteen (14) feet on the south side.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

Published once on September 21, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $13.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.