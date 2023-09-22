NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By:
Published September 22, 2023, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The meeting will be held in the Commissioner’s room on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held at the next regularly scheduled Commissioner meeting.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance for Lot A in SW/4 3-105-62. Article 5, Section 515 Minimum Yard Requirement: There shall be two (2) side yards, each of which shall not be less than seventy-five (75) feet. Variance request of fourteen (14) feet on the south side.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

Published once on September 21, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $13.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 27, 2023 August 28, 2023 August 29, 2023 August 30, 2023 August 31, 2023 September 1, 2023 September 2, 2023
    September 3, 2023 September 4, 2023 September 5, 2023 September 6, 2023 September 7, 2023 September 8, 2023 September 9, 2023
    September 10, 2023 September 11, 2023 September 12, 2023 September 13, 2023 September 14, 2023 September 15, 2023 September 16, 2023
    September 17, 2023 September 18, 2023 September 19, 2023 September 20, 2023 September 21, 2023 September 22, 2023 September 23, 2023
    September 24, 2023 September 25, 2023 September 26, 2023 September 27, 2023 September 28, 2023 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 