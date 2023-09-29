NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON APPLICATION

FOR TEMPORARY SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE COMMUNITY CENTER

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The City Council in and for the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota on the 9th day of October, 2023, at the time of 7:25 p.m. in the City Council Room, will meet in regular session to consider the following applications for Alcoholic Beverage License to operate within the municipality on a temporary license on October 23rd, 2023, have been presented to the City Council and filed in the office of the Finance Officer.

SB&G Inc. Community Center-Lot 1 Block 29, Temporary Retail (On-Sale) Liquor 

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN: That any person, persons, or their attorney may appear and be heard at said scheduled public hearing, who are interested in the approval or rejection of any such applications.  

Tara Weber

Finance Officer,

City of Woonsocket

