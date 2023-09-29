By: admin

Published September 29, 2023, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The City Council in and for the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota on the 9th day of October, 2023, at the time of 7:25 p.m. in the City Council Room, will meet in regular session to consider the following applications for Alcoholic Beverage License to operate within the municipality on a temporary license on October 23rd, 2023, have been presented to the City Council and filed in the office of the Finance Officer.

APPLICANT, ADDRESS/

LEGAL DESCRIPTION, TYPE OF LICENSE

SB&G Inc. Community Center-Lot 1 Block 29, Temporary Retail (On-Sale) Liquor

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN: That any person, persons, or their attorney may appear and be heard at said scheduled public hearing, who are interested in the approval or rejection of any such applications.

Tara Weber

Finance Officer,

City of Woonsocket

Published once on September 28, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $14.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.