Published January 20, 2023, in Public Notices

The following offices will become

vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office of:

Travis King – Council Member – one three-year term;

Mike Salathe – Council Member – one two-year term.

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 27, 2023, and petitions may be filed with The Town of Artesian Finance Officer, 41683 236th St., Fedora, SD, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Central Standard Time not later than the 24th day of February, 2023.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Finance Officer

