STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }
:SS:
COUNTY OF SANBORN }
IN THE MATTER OF }
THE ESTATE OF }
DONALD K. SCHWEMLE, }
DECEASED }
__________________________ }
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
55PRO 23-000002
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on January 23, 2023, Kevin C. Manke, whose address is 1104 Woods Circle, Mitchell, SD 57301, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Donald K. Schwemle.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
Published on February 2, February 9, February 16, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $41.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
/s/Kevin C. Manke Kevin C. Manke
1104 Woods Circle
Mitchell, SD 57301
Clerk of Courts
P.O. Box 56
Woonsocket, SD 57385
605/796-4515
Mumford Protsch LLP
P.O. Box 506
Woonsocket, SD 57385
(605) 796-4150
