Published February 3, 2023, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA         }

:SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN         }

IN THE MATTER OF         }

THE ESTATE OF         }

DONALD K. SCHWEMLE,         }

DECEASED         }

__________________________     }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

55PRO 23-000002

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on January 23, 2023, Kevin C. Manke, whose address is 1104 Woods Circle, Mitchell, SD 57301, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Donald K. Schwemle.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Published on February 2, February 9, February 16, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $41.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

/s/Kevin C. Manke Kevin C. Manke

1104 Woods Circle

Mitchell, SD 57301

Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385

605/796-4515

Mumford Protsch LLP

P.O. Box 506

Woonsocket, SD 57385

(605) 796-4150

SJ25-3tb

