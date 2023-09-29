NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Published September 29, 2023, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA         }

:SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN         }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

55 PRO 23-16

ESTATE OF CAROLE         } 

PODHRADSKY,         }

DECEASED.         }

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on September 21, 2023, Tony Meyer, whose address is 40075 229th Street, Woonsocket, South Dakota 57385, and Jason Meyer, whose address is 424 West 1st Avenue, Artesian, South Dakota 57314, were appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Carole Podhradsky.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the Co-Personal Representatives or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Co-Personal Representatives.

Dated this 14th day of September, 2023.

TONY MEYER

40075 229th Street

Woonsocket, SD 57385

JASON MEYER

424 West 1st Avenue

Artesian, SD 57314

Jill Sheldon, Clerk of Courts

PO Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385

(605) 796-4515

Gregory A. Protsch

Kristian D. Ellendorf

Mumford Protsch LLP

115 N. Main St; PO Box 189

Howard, SD 57349

(605) 772-4488

Published on September 28, October 5, and October 12, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $50.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ7-3tb

