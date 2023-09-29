STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }
:SS:
COUNTY OF SANBORN }
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
55 PRO 23-16
ESTATE OF CAROLE }
PODHRADSKY, }
DECEASED. }
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on September 21, 2023, Tony Meyer, whose address is 40075 229th Street, Woonsocket, South Dakota 57385, and Jason Meyer, whose address is 424 West 1st Avenue, Artesian, South Dakota 57314, were appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Carole Podhradsky.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the Co-Personal Representatives or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Co-Personal Representatives.
Dated this 14th day of September, 2023.
TONY MEYER
40075 229th Street
Woonsocket, SD 57385
JASON MEYER
424 West 1st Avenue
Artesian, SD 57314
Jill Sheldon, Clerk of Courts
PO Box 56
Woonsocket, SD 57385
(605) 796-4515
Gregory A. Protsch
Kristian D. Ellendorf
Mumford Protsch LLP
115 N. Main St; PO Box 189
Howard, SD 57349
(605) 772-4488
Published on September 28, October 5, and October 12, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $50.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
SJ7-3tb
Tweet