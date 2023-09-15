STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
) SS.
COUNTY OF SANBORN )
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
ESTATE OF )
SHILO JO KNUTSON, )
Deceased. )
55PRO. 23-000015
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE
Notice is given that on September 8, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Sanborn County, South Dakota, Shain Knutson, whose address is PO Box 13, Woonsocket, SD 57385, was appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of the above-named decedent. Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.
Notice is further given to all unknown heirs, devisees, and Personal Representatives named in any Will that is being, or has been, probated, or offered for informal or formal probate in the county, any Personal Representative of the above named decedent whose appointment has not been terminated, and all persons who have any interest in any matter being litigated who are either unknown or whose addresses are unknown that on September 8, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Sanborn County, South Dakota, Shain Knutson, whose address is PO Box 13, Woonsocket, SD 57385, was appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of the above named decedent.
Dated: September 11, 2023.
/Shain Knutson Shain Knutson
Sanborn County Clerk of Courts:
Jillian McKenzie
Sanborn County Courthouse
PO Box 56
604 W 6th Street
Woonsocket, SD 57385
605-796-4515
Prepared by: Tim Hogan
Attorney of the Estate
621 Sixth Street
Brookings, SD 57006
605-692-1818
Published on September 14, September 21 and September 28, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $64.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
