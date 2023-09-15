By: admin

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

) SS.

COUNTY OF SANBORN )

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

ESTATE OF )

SHILO JO KNUTSON, )

Deceased. )

55PRO. 23-000015

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE

Notice is given that on September 8, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Sanborn County, South Dakota, Shain Knutson, whose address is PO Box 13, Woonsocket, SD 57385, was appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of the above-named decedent. Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.

Notice is further given to all unknown heirs, devisees, and Personal Representatives named in any Will that is being, or has been, probated, or offered for informal or formal probate in the county, any Personal Representative of the above named decedent whose appointment has not been terminated, and all persons who have any interest in any matter being litigated who are either unknown or whose addresses are unknown that on September 8, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Sanborn County, South Dakota, Shain Knutson, whose address is PO Box 13, Woonsocket, SD 57385, was appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of the above named decedent.

Dated: September 11, 2023.

/Shain Knutson Shain Knutson

Sanborn County Clerk of Courts:

Jillian McKenzie

Sanborn County Courthouse

PO Box 56

604 W 6th Street

Woonsocket, SD 57385

605-796-4515

Prepared by: Tim Hogan

Attorney of the Estate

621 Sixth Street

Brookings, SD 57006

605-692-1818

Published on September 14, September 21 and September 28, 2023