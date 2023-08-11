By: admin

Published August 11, 2023, in Sports

The Wessington Springs Owls Amateur Baseball team played their first and only round of State Tournament competition on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Cadwell Park in Mitchell, ending their season with a 0-10 loss to the Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds.

The Diamonds scored six runs in the first inning, and the Owls just couldn’t answer back strong enough to overcome the deficit. Mason Schelske started the game on the mound for the Owls’ defense. The lefty gave up five hits and seven runs (two earned) over four and two-thirds innings, striking out one and walking two.

Terrek Butterfield and Tyson Lien were a force together in the lineup for the Owls, as they collected two hits each, but it wasn’t enough to get the Owls in the game, and it ended in five innings to end the season for Wessington Springs.

The Owls ended a great season with a 9-10 record. As a team, they just keep improving and continue to provide many summer nights of entertainment for baseball fans and sports enthusiasts from the Jerauld and Sanborn County area.

