Published August 11, 2023, in Obituaries

Patricia Jo Robbins, 70, of Wessington Springs, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at her home with family at her side after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

A memorial service for family only is being planned.

Patricia Jo Robbins was born in Wessington Springs at the old Memorial Hospital on May 29, 1953, to Keith and Marilyn Jo (nee Easton) Robbins. The family lived in Media, Cherry, and Anina Townships, and she attended Happy Hill School for seven years. As a young girl, Pat participated in the Anina Bell’s 4-H Club for eight years. She graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1971. She attended South Dakota State University and graduated from there in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She remained a life-long fan of the Lady Jackrabbits basketball team.

Patricia moved to Denver, Colo., in the fall of 1975 to begin a 38-year career as a Registered Nurse. She brought comfort and care to thousands of patients and their families at the University of Colorado Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, Colo., and at many other locations during her time as a traveling nurse. By the time she retired in 2013, she had earned multiple advanced certifications, numerous nursing awards, and became a cardiac rehabilitation specialist. She was beloved by colleagues and known for her grace and calmness during calamity.

Pat became stepmother to a two-year-old son, Mitchell Kwame Williams in 1977, and gave birth to a daughter, Bett Jenaubu Williams, in 1983 in Aurora, Colo.

In 2015, she returned home to South Dakota to be closer to her parents, sisters, and other family and friends. True to her compassionate and animal-loving nature, she rescued a tiny kitten mewing at her doorstep during a snowstorm. Her cat was a constant companion and great source of comfort and joy, even in her final hours.

Pat is survived by her mother, Marilyn Jo Robbins (nee Easton); sisters, Kay (Darwin) Reindl of Wessington Springs and Nyla (Carl) Kappel of Woonsocket; her stepson, Mitchell Kwame (Joanna) Williams; her daughter, Bett (Malek Benmoussa) Williams; two step grandchildren; five cousins; seven nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Babe.

Pat was preceded in death by grandparents, Elmer and Evelyn Easton, and Frank and Roxine Robbins; her spouse, Woodrow Williams; her uncles, Levi and Harold Robbins and Larry Easton; and her aunt, Mary Setterstrom (nee Robbins).