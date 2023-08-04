By: admin

Published August 4, 2023

Patricia “Sam” Bridget Ruml, 70, of Rapid City, passed away on June 9, 2023, at Monument Health in Rapid City.

A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, July 23, at the Eagles Club in Rapid City. A committal service was held at the National Cemetery in Sturgis on Monday, July 24, with Clint Semmer officiating. Her ashes were placed alongside her husband, Bill Ruml. Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Patricia was born on July 23, 1952, to Andrew and Kathryn Johnson of Platte. She graduated from Platte High School in 1970. In the summer of 1971, she was working as a flag girl on road construction near Platte when she met Bill Ruml of Letcher. He gave her the nickname “Sam,” and to everyone that knew her east river, she was “Sam.” They were married May 31, 1974. Three children were born to them.

Patti raised the family while Bill continued to work construction in Rapid City and Wyoming. She loved reading to her kids, teaching them their prayers and respect for others and playing games with them. She gardened and loved flowers. She worked in the Belevista Nursing Home and then at the local YMCA. Patricia loved the Black Hills and hiking with her family. She loved her dog, Blue, and all the pets she always had. She was a kind soul.

Patricia is survived by her children, Heath, Angel (Nick) and Shane; seven grandchildren; brothers, Frances (Ilene) Johnson of Rapid City and Denny (Lisa) Johnson of Iowa; and sister, Rosemary (Pat) St. Pierre of Rapid City.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 2016; sister, Kay Johnson in 1996; her parents; in-laws, Dick and Tillie Ruml; and brothers-in-law, Dick Ruml, Darwin Knutson and Gordon Severson.