Published April 21, 2023, in Obituaries

Paul C. Webster Jr., formerly of Huron, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla, Calif., after a long battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be held in Huron at a date to be determined.

Paul was born in Huron to Paul and Edith Webster. He graduated from Huron High School and joined the United States Marine Corps in December 1968. His military career spanned 30 years, with him achieving the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant. His tours included: Vietnam; Marine Security Detachment at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela; Drill Instructor duty at MCRD, San Diego, Calif.; Recruiting Day, Bemidji, Minn.; Deployment to the Gulf for Desert Shield and Desert Storm; and Operations Chief of School of Infantry, Camp Pendleton, Calif.

In retirement, Paul enjoyed spending time with family, traveling and gardening.

Paul is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dawn; sisters, Trudy Schroeder of Sioux Falls, Kathy (Robert) Wingert of Woonsocket, Cheryl (Byron) Severtson of Huron; brother, Robert (Audrey) Webster of Cokato, Minn.; half-brother, David Stuefen (Arla) of Sioux Falls; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.