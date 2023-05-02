By: admin

Published May 2, 2023, in Obituaries

Raymond “Ray” Berlin, 75, of Mitchell, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

A Celebration of Life was held Friday, April 21, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls at a later date.

Raymond DeWayne Berlin was born Oct. 25, 1947, to Harold “Pat” and Frieda (Frederick) Berlin in Wessington Springs. He attended school in Woonsocket before enlisting in the U.S. Army and serving in Vietnam.

In May of 1976, Ray married Dorthea Nielson. To this union, two daughters were born.

Ray worked various jobs, with his longest at D&E Music in Mitchell and, later, as a field engineer at Martin Group in Mitchell. Ray retired early due to disabilities, and spent his last years with family, friends, and his buddy, a pug named Max.

Ray is survived by his wife, Dorthea; daughters, Callie (Jess Boysen) Berlin and Trina (Luke) Bruske, all of Sioux Falls; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Roberta Cunningham; and nephew, Jason Berlin.