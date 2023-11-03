By: admin

November 3, 2023

Robert “Bob” J. Dankey, 74, of Edina, Minn., passed away on Oct. 18, 2023, after a series of health issues.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9, at Church of St. Patrick’s in Edina, Minn., 6820 St. Patrick’s Lane. Condolences can be sent to Kelsi Henningsen at 10120 Abott Ave South, Bloomington, MN 55431.

Robert was born on July 5, 1949, in Mitchell, to Bernard J. and Florence M. (Kulik) Dankey of Woonsocket. He grew up as a member of St. Wilfrid Catholic Church, where he attended grade school.

Bob was a very personable and energetic young man, always involved in summer activities, including swimming, golf and tennis. Together with close neighbor and best friend Milt Authier, they spent many hours in the water, golfing and on the tennis courts. Basketball was important, and it began on the grade school basketball team. In high school, he and Milt were strong members of very competitive teams that did well in tournaments. Upon high school graduation, Bob played one year on the University of South Dakota freshmen team. In later years, he was involved in golf and racquetball with friends and leagues.

Upon graduation from the University of South Dakota, he accepted a job with Hormel Foods of Minnesota and was assigned to the district in Buffalo, N.Y. After a short time, he returned to the Twin Cities and accepted employment in the Microfiche data storing system business. As the years passed, he moved into the more traditional IT businesses. Bob loved interacting with people and was very comfortable in group settings.

Bob is survived by his daughters, Kelsi (Owen) Henningsen of Bloomington, Minn., and Kristina Kallianis of Libertyville, Ill.; four grandchildren; his brother, Joe Dankey (Carol) of Broomfield, Colo.; two nieces; great-nieces and nephews; and several cousins.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.