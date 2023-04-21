By: admin

Published April 21, 2023, in Obituaries

Roland Edmont Amick, 96, of Woonsocket, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Avera Weskota Manor in Wessington Springs.

Roland’s visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, with a prayer service to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Welter Funeral Home in Huron. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, April 24, at the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Huron.

Roland Edmont Amick was born on Sept. 20, 1926, to Elmer and Clara (Kruse) Amick in rural Sanborn County. He attended school until the 11th grade. Roland served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and was honorably discharged.

Roland married Cherry M. Coon on Oct. 3, 1951, in Huron.

Farming was Roland’s entire life, and he farmed until his health forced him to retire. Roland was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Huron. He was also a member of the High Noon Club, the Masons, and the Shriners.

Roland is survived by his daughters, Suzanne (Greg) Erwin and Sheryl Turner, both of Woonsocket; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Roland was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cherry in 2018; son, Kevin Amick; brother, Owen (Bessie) Amick; sister, Anna in infancy; and son-in-law, Joseph Turner.