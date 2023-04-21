Roland Amick

Woonsocket

By:
Published April 21, 2023, in Obituaries

Roland Edmont Amick, 96, of Woonsocket, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Avera Weskota Manor in Wessington Springs.

Roland’s visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, with a prayer service to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Welter Funeral Home in Huron. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, April 24, at the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Huron.

Roland Edmont Amick was born on Sept. 20, 1926, to Elmer and Clara (Kruse) Amick in rural Sanborn County.  He attended school until the 11th grade.  Roland served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and was honorably discharged. 

Roland married Cherry M. Coon on Oct. 3, 1951, in Huron. 

Farming was Roland’s entire life, and he farmed until his health forced him to retire. Roland was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Huron. He was also a member of the High Noon Club, the Masons, and the Shriners.

Roland is survived by his daughters, Suzanne (Greg) Erwin and Sheryl Turner, both of Woonsocket; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Roland was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cherry in 2018; son, Kevin Amick; brother, Owen (Bessie) Amick; sister, Anna in infancy; and son-in-law, Joseph Turner.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    April 23, 2023, 2:33 am
    Partly cloudy
    26°F
    real feel: 25°F
    humidity: 72%
    wind speed: 4 mph W
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 26, 2023 March 27, 2023 March 28, 2023 March 29, 2023 March 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 April 1, 2023
    April 2, 2023 April 3, 2023 April 4, 2023 April 5, 2023 April 6, 2023 April 7, 2023 April 8, 2023
    April 9, 2023 April 10, 2023 April 11, 2023 April 12, 2023 April 13, 2023 April 14, 2023 April 15, 2023
    April 16, 2023 April 17, 2023 April 18, 2023 April 19, 2023 April 20, 2023 April 21, 2023 April 22, 2023
    April 23, 2023 April 24, 2023 April 25, 2023 April 26, 2023 April 27, 2023 April 28, 2023 April 29, 2023
    April 30, 2023 May 1, 2023 May 2, 2023 May 3, 2023 May 4, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 6, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 