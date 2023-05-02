By: admin

Published May 2, 2023, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 5:05 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Emma Klaas, Mark Goral, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to the board meeting included Krista Moore and Ashly Uecker, SCEA.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting March 13, 2023, as printed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills:

General Fund balance, March 1, 2023: $923,730.24. Receipts: taxes $68,335.84, penalties/interest $343.08, interest $156.07, other pupil $11.90, other $0.48, yearbook $250.00, state fines $1,060.71, state aid March $71,874.00, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $640.99, medicaid administration $952.96. Expenditures: $331,627.14, manual journal entry/voided check $1,123.33. Balance, March 31, 2023: $734,605.80. CorTrust Savings balance, March 1, 2023: $50,587.70. Receipts: interest $62.37. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, March 31, 2023: $50,650.07. CD $150,000.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, March 1, 2023: $658,367.96. Receipts: taxes $9,734.06, penalties/interest $67.50, interest $121.81. Expenditures: $100,000.00. Balance, March 31, 2023: $568,291.33. CD $150,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, March 1, 2023: $469,812.62. Receipts: taxes $9,926.50, penalties/interest $42.26, interest $98.97, medicaid administration $80.00. Expenditures: $22,354.15, manual journal entry $226.10. Balance, March 31, 2023: $457,380.10.

Food Service Fund balance, March 1, 2023: $14,084.56. Receipts: interest $3.81, student meals $6,236.45, adult meals $512.00, ala carte $3,586.60, federal reimbursement $4,487.76, miscellaneous revenue $9.60, supply chain assist II/III $14,238.23. Expenditures: $17,189.30. Balance, March 31, 2023: $25,969.71.

Enterprise Fund balance, March 1, 2023: $11,631.34. Receipts: tuition $1,550.00. Expenditures: $4,415.77. Balance, March 31, 2023: $8,765.57.

Custodial Funds balance, February 28, 2023: $72,037.42. voided checks $210.00. Balance, March 1, 2023: $72,247.42. Receipts: $2,089.90. Expenditures: $2,577.35. Balance, March 31, 2023: $71,759.97.

Scholarship Fund balance, March 1, 2023: $8,733.64. Receipts: interest $7.74. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, March 31, 2023: $8,741.38. Peters Scholarship balance: $8,741.38.

Salaries and benefits for the month of April 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $160,281.70;

Special Education: $20,577.06;

Food Service: $9,414.62;

Enterprise Fund: $4,415.77.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $34.23; Curtis Adams, snow removal $1,150.00; Brooks Oil Co., LP $3,373.50, lead free gas $3,579.00, 50/50 diesel $3,964.00; CarQuest, bus supply $701.18; Chesterman, pop $47.59; Clayton’s Repair, bus repairs $165.00; CorTrust, air cards $90.00, high school technology supply $65.00, janitor supply $54.90, high school principal supply $40.00, elementary/middle school principal supply $30.00, middle school supplies $59.95; Direct Digital Controls, Inc., professional service $4,926.10;

[IMPREST FUND: Rachael Anderson, contest judge/mileage $58.16; Cortrust, elementary supply $4.15, middle school supply $4.15, high school supply $4.14, high school technology supply $65.00; Mt. Vernon School, region boys basketball loss $66.47];

Josten’s Inc., National Honor Society graduation cords $177.73; Jostens, graduation cords $129.50; K&D Busing, FFA shared busing $1,224.61; McLeods, business office supply $129.75; Menards, ag seeds/potting supply $213.23, Mid-Dakota Technologies, March technical support $170.00; Moody’s Auto Body Design, bus repair $892.27; Performance Foodservice, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $1,341.14; Premier Equipment, bus repair $929.92; Public Health Laboratory, water test $15.00; Ramada Inn, joint convention room Vermeulen $236.00; Sanborn Central Food Service, lunch supervision March meals $145.50, ala carte $37.75; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $124.29, public notice $20.45; Santel Communications, February phone/fax $215.14; South Dakota Association of School Business Officials, conference registration Bechen $100.00; TC Enterprises, professional service $50.00; Technology & Innovation in Education, conference registration Olsen $192.50; Williams Musical & Office Equipment, reeds $33.96; Woony Foods, middle school supply $2.97.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business Solutions, copier lease $769.51; Direct Digital Control Inc., system upgrade $16,950.00; Premier Equipment, push blade with skid steer mounts $2,600.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – None.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $59.30; Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processed commodities $360.49; Darrington Water Conditioning, March SS tank $28.00; Eastside Jersey Dairy, milk $630.98;

[IMPREST: Capital One, food $17.27, supply $48.68];

Performance Foods, food $5,671.59, supply $679.77; Woony Foods, food $69.86.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• Sanborn Central and the Board of Education would like to thank the following employees for their dedicated service to the district during their time: Vickie Fox (10 years) as an aide and study hall supervisor and Vicki Zellmer (four years) as the night-time janitor. Your time spent working with and for the staff and students at Sanborn Central has been extremely valuable. Everyone will miss you all and wish you well on all life’s future endeavors!

• Prom will be on April 22, followed by after prom.

• Track and Golf continue to battle the weather, with no contests held yet.

• FFA State Competition takes place April 16-18. Good Luck to those qualified participants.

• Mrs. Vermeulen has scheduled all the Smarter Balanced testing throughout the month of April, moving throughout the month.

• The last extra help day of the year, Friday, April 28, will become an actual school day to make up for a day missed due to weather.

• Awards night is scheduled for Monday, May 8, with a potluck and presentation beginning at 6 p.m.

• The School had Mid-States Audio in to assess the gym sound system. A few tweaks were made to the configuration, and two hands-free microphones were ordered.

• Steve Larson is working to see what is necessary to connect the sound system to the broadcast system for a clearer sound, as it goes out on the live stream and TV. The school will pay for the materials to ensure this can be done.

Mrs. Vermeulen reported:

• The school has started standardized testing and have only encountered one issue, and it was resolved.

• The Middle School lock-in is scheduled for Friday, April 14.

• The first middle school track meet will be in Corsica on Thursday, April 13.

• The school welcomed a new kindergarten student on April 11.

• Assessments are being conducted on current preschool students on April 14. A meet and greet will be held for new preschool students on April 28, with no preschool student in attendance that day.

Discussion Items: None.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the resolution to join the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the resignation of Tim McCain from the position of high school Assistant Track coach effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, thanking him for his many years of service to the district in this capacity.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, All aye, to approve the lane change for Logan Amundson from BA to BA+45 for the 2023/2024 school year.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the hiring of Logan Amundson in the position of Dual Credit Coordinator at a rate of $800.00 for the 2023/2024 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the resolution amendment to ASB Protective Trust Joint Powers Agreement and Bylaws.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Goral, all aye, to go into executive session SDCL 1-25-2(4) for negotiations in at 5:40 p.m. Regular session resumed at 7:58 p.m.

Regular Board meeting to be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. to be held in the Sanborn Central School Library before Awards Night.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:00 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair

Published once on April 27, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $94.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.