By: admin

Published July 28, 2023, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Mark Goral, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Corey Flatten, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the agenda as amended: Add Motion 118-2022/2023 Approve the supplement budget resolution #2 to the 2022-2023 budget; Amend Motion 119-2022/2023 Approve the 2022-2023 school district budget, should read Approve the 2023-2024 school district budget; Add Swearing in Ceremony for two three-year terms Emma Klaas and Gary Spelbring Jr.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting June 20, 2023, as printed.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the Financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, June 1, 2023: $1,070,248.47. Receipts: taxes $96,138.89, penalties/interest $138.48, interest $886.26, mentor program $2,382.67, Title IV $10,000.00, Title I $68,424.00, reap $9,911.00, state fines $792.52, state aid June $71,874.00, Woonsocket School $56,775.75, medicaid adm $952.65, transfer $42,000.00. Expenditures: $293,964.94, manual journal entry $1,020.36. Balance, June 30, 2023: $1,135,539.39. CorTrust Savings balance, June 1, 2023: $50,650.07. Receipts: interest $63.14. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, June 30, 2023: $50,713.21. CD’s $200,000.00

Capital Outlay Fund balance, June 1, 2023: $623,320.83. Receipts: taxes $14,109.21, penalties/interest $15.62, interest $452.18. Expenditures: $7,842.74, transfer $45,000.00. Balance, June 30, 2023: $585,055.10. CD’s $200,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, June 1, 2023: $483,533.49. Receipts: taxes $14,151.56, penalties/interest $16.33, interest $452.17, Woonsocket School $34,258.54, Medicaid adm $80.00, idea 611 $52,732.00, idea 619 $2,989.00. Expenditures: $25,321.57, manual journal entry/voided check $226.10. Balance, June 30, 2023: $562,665.42.

Food Service Fund balance, June 1, 2023: $25,594.05. Receipts: interest $18.09, student meals $407.00, adult meals $33.50, ala carte $71.62, federal reimbursement $3,585.23, cans proration $287.63, miscellaneous revenue $100.00. Expenditures: $11,673.38. Balance, June 30, 2023: $18,423.74.

Enterprise Fund balance, June 1, 2023: $1,066.68. Receipts: transfer $3,000.00. Expenditures: 5,697.61. Balance, June 30, 2023: $(1,630.93).

Custodial Funds balance, June 1, 2023: $60,451.33. Receipts: $3,123.74. Expenditures: $1,977.80. Balance, June 30, 2023: $61,597.27.

Scholarship Fund balance, June 1, 2023: $9,495.37. Receipts: interest $1.86. Balance, June 30, 2023: $9,497.23. Peters Scholarship balance: $8,747.23; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of July 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $142,569.71;

Special Education: $16,117.10;

Food Service: $9,419.31;

Enterprise Fund: $4,308.12.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $37.26; Associated School Boards of South Dakota, 2023-24 dues $957.36; BetterLessons, virtual workshops $5,000.00; CarQuest, bus supply $148.45; Clayton’s Repair, bus labor $120.00; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $108.94; CorTrust, air cards $55.00, hotspot $35.00, high school supply $90.95, middle school supply $28.98, elementary supply $28.98; Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources – water rights, drinking water fee $10.00; Direct Digital Control, HVAC sensors/filters $2,133.75; Graves It Solutions, install new server $800.00; Harlows Bus Service, bus supply $266.06; Kelsey Kaiser, CDL permit $63.00; Lodge at Deadwood, conference room – Vermeulen $447.00; Menards, janitor supply $57.99; Mid-Dakota Technologies, June tech support $170.00; Midwest Fire & Safety, extinguisher inspection/maintenance $598.50; Plains Commerce Bank, 11-month CD $50,000.00; Premier Equipment, lawn mower blades/filters $121.15; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Santel Communications, telephone/fax $199.98; School Administrators of South Dakota, superintendent membership $412.00, South Dakota School Superintendents Association superintendent membership $165.00, South Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals high school principal membership $70.00, business manager School Administrators of South Dakota membership $266.00, South Dakota Association of School Business Officials membership $50.00; South Dakota Department of Health, co-nurse services $1,160.00; SHI International Corp, tech supply $2,017.26; Software Unlimited, accounting software annual fee $4,450.00; Sportboardz, track updates $11.50; TIE, 2023-24 membership $800.00; Typing Agent, typing software license $613.60; Woonsocket School, shared drivers education teacher $1,611.95.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83; Apple Inc., bundle pro apps $599.97; Burnison Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, balance due on install/remove bottle fillers $9,293.37; CorTrust, equipment multimedia class $3,529.88; Graves It Solutions, wireless update school wide $16,783.52; Plains Commerce Bank, 11-month CD $50,000.00; Riverside Technologies, 40 HP 440 laptops high school $29,920.00; State of South Dakota, energy efficiency loan $8,320.00; Sterling Computers Corp., school server $5,499.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Children’s Home Society, June tuition $2,706.69; TIE, 2023-24 membership $200.00.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Darrington Water Conditioning, June SS tank $28.00.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Flatten reported on the following:

• Football field updates: Eddie Hoffman has completed trenching for irrigation and audio capabilities. Dirt has been hauled to the football field. Lance Conrad came into help upgrade a simple pipe fitting to ensure there would be no leakage.

• Burnison installed six new water filling stations in the last week of June and is a welcome update.

• The Board has reached out to an installer to rectify the levelness of the east basketball hoop. This should occur before the school year starts.

• Hannah Welch was accepted into the new paraprofessional teacher apprentice program developed by the South Dakota Department of Education. She was one of 60 paraprofessionals to be selected in the state. It is a two-year program that will allow her to become a certified teacher in the state of South Dakota.

• Maintenance staff is finishing up waxing in the classrooms and moving onto the main hallways.

• Elementary staff added some sensory guides/tools on the floor that can be used to incorporate movement into the classroom.

• Second PBIS teaching team meeting took place at 1 p.m. on July 10th. The Board is finalizing the exact positive reinforcement blueprint to fit the entire school.

• An update was given on Dalsin Roofing and information on the quote.

• Presented Direct Digital Control yearly quote to compare to current costs.

• Flatten will be attending the School Administrators of South DAkota (SASD) Conference from July 17-19 and will be sitting in on speakers and workshops, including the new Superintendent workshop. He will also be seeking to become part of the mentoring program for new Superintendents. Pat McKinnon of Parkston has verbally agreed to be his mentor.

• The Board wanted to recognize Hudson Fouberg’s work to receive a grant for an outdoor classroom space in the front of the school. They also wanted to thank POET and Central Electric for funding the grant.

Discussion Item: None.

Old Business:

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the supplemental budget resolution #2 to the 2022-2023 budget. General Fund: Title I elementary salary $1,566.90; Title I middle school salary $174.10; Title I elementary benefits $103.50; Title I middle school benefits $11.50. Means of Finance General Fund surplus cash: $1,856.00.

Based upon the provisions of SDCL 13-11-2, the Sanborn Central Board of Education held its annual hearing for adoption of the 2023-2024 school district budget. Discussion was held.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the adoption of the 2023-2024 Sanborn Central School District 55-5 budget as printed.

There being no further business to come before the 2022-2023 Board of Education, the meeting was adjourned sine die at 7:45 p.m., July 10, 2023.

Issuance of certificates of election. Administered the Oath of office to board members Emma Klaas – Elected to a three-year term and Gary Spelbring – Elected to a three-year term. They read the Oath of Office as Board Members of the Sanborn Central School District 55-5.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve Superintendent Flatten as temporary Board Chair.

Gary Spelbring nominated Clayton Dean as board chair, seconded by Curtis Adams; Curtis Adams called for nominations to cease.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Adams, all aye, to elect Clayton Dean as Chair of the 2023-2024 Board of Education.

Emma Klaas nominated Mark Goral as vice chair, seconded by Gary Spelbring Jr. Gary Spelbring Jr. called for nominations to cease.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to elect Mark Goral as Vice Chair of the 2023-2024 Board of Education.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the committee appointments as recommended by the Board Chair: Legislative – Emma Klaas; Negotiations: Clayton Dean, Mark Goral, and Superintendent Flatten; Associated School Boards of South Dakota Delegate Clayton Dean, alternate Emma Klaas; Capital Outlay – Curtis Adams, Gary Spelbring Jr., and Superintendent Flatten; and JVEC – Superintendent Flatten.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve all organizational procedures as follows: to designate the Business Manager and the Superintendent as custodians of all accounts within the district; to designate the Business Manager and the Superintendent to sign pertinent documents in the other’s absence and authorize the use of Board President’s or Superintendent’s signature stamps when required; to designate First National Insurance as the insurance agent of record; to designate Superintendent Flatten as the Director of all federal programs for the Sanborn Central School District and authorize him to submit applications for such programs; to designate Rodney Freeman as the school district’s attorney of record; to designate Corey Flatten and Gayle Bechen as the school’s authorized representatives to the SDRS and Insurance Groups, as well as the school district’s custodian of related accounts; to set bond for school business manager at $50,000.00; to establish the date/time for monthly school board meetings as the second Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m.; to establish the board member’s per diem at $70.00 per regular and special meeting and mileage at state rates, with the Board Chair receiving $75.00 per meeting; to authorize Superintendent/High School Principal Flatten, PreK-8 Principal Vermeulen, and Transportation Supervisor Gary Goudy to postpone/cancel school for reasons of inclement weather and emergencies; to adopt the following order of business for the 2023-2024 Board of Education: 1. Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; 2. Additional Agenda and Disclosure Items; 3. Visitors to the Board Meeting; 4. Approval of Agenda; 5. Approval of Minutes; 6. Financial Reports/Bills; 7. Reports and Items of Discussion; 8. Old Business; 9. New Business; 10. Executive Session (if applicable); and 11. Adjournment; to approve that board action may be taken if it is approved by the majority of members voting; to designate Superintendent Flatten and Transportation Supervisor Gary Goudy as those responsible for transportation in the Sanborn Central School District; to approve assurance of compliance standards for all federal/state programs; to approve the annual School Bus Emergency Assistance Pact for the 2023-24 school year; to approve the Sanborn Weekly Journal as the official Sanborn Central School District’s newspaper; to approve state travel rates and per diem allowances. Up to $6.00 breakfast, $14.00 lunch, and $20.00 supper. The mileage is dictated by the state ($0.51 per mile currently) and mileage allowances will be set by their standard and district policy. The lodging rate is cost. Students receive $12.00 per meal; to designate Superintendnet Flatten as the purchasing agent for the Sanborn Central School District; to approve the following fees for 2023-24: admission prices: regular games, students $3.00, adults $5.00, above age 65 free; doubleheader games, students $4.00, adults $6.00, above age 65 free; yearbook: without name $50.00; with name $57.00; hot lunch prices as: $3.25 for PreK-5, $3.50 for 6-12, $4.50 for adults; breakfast club: $2.25 PK-12, adult breakfast $2.75; complimentary passes: employees and spouse, and board members, and above 65; Season tickets/passes: student activity pass $25.00, adult activity pass $45.00, and family passes $85.00; to approve substitute teacher pay as $100.00 for non-certified and $120.00 for certified. Long-term substitute for the same teacher after five consecutive days will be $140.00 per day if certified; to approve substitute bus driver pay in the amount of $100.00 for full route (am/pm) and extra duty pay as $15.00 per hour; to approve driver’s education: $250.00 in district, $350.00 out of district (if not full), $125.00 retake cost (if needed); to approve officials compensation: basketball referee for fifth-eighth $35.00, ninth-junior varsity $45.00, junior varsity/varsity game $110.00 each, double header varsity games $130.00 each; volleyball officials junior varsity/varsity $100.00, tournament volleyball officials $100.00, line judge $45.00; football referee for junior high $35.00, junior varsity referee $45.00, varsity $125.00, chain gang $30.00; clock operators: varsity $35.00, junior varsity $20.00; shot clock operators: varsity $35.00, junior varsity $20.00; official book keeper: varsity only $35.00; Golf-state official: $100.00 per day; to designate the CorTrust Bank of Artesian and Letcher as the official depository of school funds and authorize Gayle Bechen and Corey Flatten as custodians of all accounts; to appoint Corey Flatten and Gayle Bechen as administrators of the Custodial account and to institute any school lunch agreements; to authorize the board chair to call recesses; to appoint Schoenfish & Co, Inc. as the district’s audit firm; to authorize continuation of existing funds or accounts and the establishment of any new accounts, if necessary; to approve the current school board policies; to appoint Corey Flatten and Connie Vermeulen as truancy officers and Corey Flatten as Rehabilitation Act Section 504, Americans with Disabilities Act, Age Discrimination, and Asbestos compliance officer; to appoint Connie Vermeulen as Title IX officer; to approve the district’s annual membership in TIE; and to approve membership in the South Dakota United Schools Association for the 2023-2024 school year.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve paying for the CDL training for Kelsey Kaiser.

Sanborn Central Staff Contracts 2023-2024: Administration: Gayle Bechen, business manager $54,300; Corey Flatten, superintendent/high school principal $75,000, at completion of masters degree $5,000; Connie Vermeulen, elementary/middle school principal $73,500, middle school student council advisor $700, testing coordinator $800; Certified Staff: Logan Amundson, dean of students $47,102, dual credit coordinator $800; Nicole Bies, elementary teacher $45,586; Jenny Easton, vocal music teacher $49,558 (shared), PreK-12 extra vocal events $2,955 (shared), travel $1,200 (shared); Susan Farrell-Poncelet, middle school/high school teacher $48,793, senior project advisor $1,500, oral interp advisor $1,600, prom advisor $1,900, high school yearbook advisor $2,400, speech – debate coach $1,900; Rachael Foster, colony teacher $52,439, two additional levels $4,000; John Harless, colony teacher $49,625, two additional levels $4,000; Chayna Jones, title I teacher $48,022; Jeannette Knigge, colony teacher $48,858, two additional levels $4,000; Jennifer Larson, elementary teacher $52,414; Tim McCain, middle school/high school math/PE teacher $52,838, district athletic director $4,700; Kelly McClane, speech therapist $54,637 (shared), travel $1,200 (shared), summer school $25 per hour; Diane Jensen-Moody, sub teacher/Title/sped $46,333; Robin Moody, elementary teacher $51,081, SCW co-op junior varsity girls basketball $3,280 (shared); Krista Moore, elementary teacher $50,682, longevity $1,000; Kayla Olson-VanWinkle, middle school/high school teacher $45,902, SCW co-op fifth/sixth grade girls basketball coach $1,700 (shared), SCW co-op junior high girls basketball coach $2,350 (shared); Leah Olson, middle school/high school teacher $47,660; Jill Reimer, elementary teacher $54,192; Paula Sanderson, K-12 special ed teacher $53,282, summer school $25 per hour; Cheryl Schmit, elementary teacher $52,858; David Steele, middle school/high school teacher $50,113, SCW co-op fifth/sixth boys basketball coach $1,700 (shared), SCW co-op junior high boys basketball coach $2,350 (shared), powerlifting/weight room advisor $2,500, half of high school student council $550, assist high school track coach $2,700 (shared); Ashly Uecker, preschool teacher $46,750; Todd Welch, high school/middle school ag teacher $47,206 (shared), extended day $3,933.90 (shared), FFA advisor $3,875 (shared); Megan Wilson, high school teacher $49,215, National High School advisor $1,100, half of high school student council $550, junior high volleyball coach $2,350 (shared), summer custodian painting $17 per hour; Hannah Ziebarth, middle school/high school teacher $45,493. Classified Staff: Leah Baysinger, assistant cook $18.50 per hour; Lynette Baysinger, bus driver $50.00 per route; Shawna Baysinger, part-time district paraprofessional – colony $16.35 per hour; Laura Conrad, head cook-manager $40,481; Lanette Dean, district paraprofessional – colony $17.20 per hour; Brooke Easton, district paraprofessional $16.00 per hour, summer custodian $16.00 per hour; Jolene Enfield, librarian aide $19.84 per hour; Gary Goudy, bus driver $22,005, bus maintenance $6,255; Grant Goudy, bus driver $19,549; Judy Hemminger, bus driver $22,005; Kelsey Kaiser, custodian $16.00 per hour; bus driver $16,300; Lonny Kaiser, cleaning custodian $18.50 per hour; Laura Licht, administrative assistant $19.00 per hour; Tina Luthi, dishwasher/cook helper $19.22 per hour; Rita Trebil, summer custodian $19.50 per hour, special ed paraprofessional $18.12 per hour; Mark VanOverschelde, school maintenance $5,000; Hannah Welch, special ed paraprofessional $17.70 per hour; Nancy Wonner, district paraprofessional $17.00 per hour.

The next regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Conference room.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:20 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair

