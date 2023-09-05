By: admin

Published September 5, 2023, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 5:02 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Mark Goral, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Corey Flatten, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the agenda as amended. Add Motions #16-2023/2024 Approve Tim McCain as Junior High Football coach for the 2023-24 season at the rate of $3,350.00; #17-2023/2024 Approve the purchase of two CDs $100,000 out of general fund and $50,000 out of special education from the financial institution with the best rates.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting July 10, 2023, as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the Financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, June 30, 2023: $1,135,539.39. Expenditures: June CD $50,000.00. Balance, July 1, 2023: $1,085,539.39. Receipts: taxes $11,682.03, penalties/interest $203.91, interest $1,002.00, ESSER III $147,843.00, gross receipts electricity $38,144.15, other $38.90, state fines $1,270.85, state aid July $86,278.00, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $570.17, revenue in lieu of taxes $83.37. Expenditures: $164,888.92, manual journal entry $954.60. Balance, July 31, 2023: $1,206,812.25. CorTrust Savings balance, July 1, 2023: $50,713.21. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, July 31, 2023: $50,713.21. CDs $200,000.00

Capital Outlay Fund balance, June 30, 2023: $585,055.10. Expenditures: June CD $50,000.00. Balance, July 1, 2023: $535,055.10. Receipts: taxes $1,699.68, penalties/interest $28.97, interest $389.67, ESSER II $13,852.00. Expenditures: $74,957.57. Balance, July 31, 2023: $476,067.85. CDs $200,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, July 1, 2023: $562,665.42. Receipts: taxes $1,703.69, penalties/interest $39.59, interest $463.88. Expenditures: $18,995.88, manual journal entry/voided check $226.10. Balance, July 31, 2023: $545,650.60.

Food Service Fund balance, July 1, 2023: $18,423.74. Expenditures: $9,447.31. Balance, July 31, 2023: $8,976.43.

Enterprise Fund balance, July 1, 2023: $(1,630.93). Receipts: preschool tuition $200.00. Expenditures: $4,308.12. Balance, July 31, 2023: ($5,739.05).

Custodial Funds balance, June 30, 2023: $61,597.27. Expenditure: manual journal entry interest $53.90. Balance, July 1, 2023: $61,543.37. Receipts: $6,031.75. Expenditures: $6,924.58. Balance, July 31, 2023: $60,650.54.

Scholarship Fund balance, July 1, 2023: $9,497.23. Receipts: interest $2.03. Expenditure: manual journal entry March interest $5.99. Balance, July 31, 2023: $9,493.27. Peters Scholarship balance: $8,743.27; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of August, 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $139,133.49;

Special Education: $15,406.90;

Food Service: $10,010.05;

Enterprise Fund: $4,308.12.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business Solutions, color copy overage $708.57; A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $36.25; Curtis Adams, reimburse new 30 gallon sprayer $425.99; Arrowwood Resort, superintendent conference room $359.16; Auto Glass Express, two bus windshields $850.45; Automatic Building Controls, annual monitor contract fire alarms $240.00; Barnes & Noble, middle school novels $79.90, high school novels $243.04; Card Services, janitor supply $45.96, back to school night supply $56.42; CarQuest, bus supply $146.98; CBH Conference, 2023-24 dues $150.00; Central Electric, July/August main building electric $4,366.60, July/August bus barn electric $202.90, repairs mini splits three fan motors $1,244.96; Chesterman Co., pop $93.78; Clayton’s Repair, bus labor $325.00, bus supply $262.50; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $3,367.68, copier paper $1,567.00; Conrad Repair, football field labor $70.00; Continental Press, colony English Language Learners supply $235.65; CorTrust, air cards $55.00, hotspot $35.00, high school novels $475.67, high school equipment warranty $70.98, high school supply $65.45, middle school supply $50.45, elementary supply $97.93, elementary/middle school principal supply $16.18, middle school technology supply $20.98; Dalsin Inc., roof repair over boiler room $2,181.27; Dawson Construction, July-September garbage fee $1,014.63; Jenny Easton, registration fees $65.00; EMC Insurance, commercial property $22,388.00, inland marine $147.00, general liability $2,449.00, commercial auto $8,982.00, commercial umbrella $1,465.00, cybersolutions $444.00, prof liability $2,438.00, fees $25.00; Susan Farrell-Poncelet, 2023-24 mentor mileage $104.04; Corey Flatten, football sprinkler supply $15.92; Gopher, PE supply $674.18; Hanson School District, business manager group dues $50.00; Harlow’s Bus Service, bus supply $521.49; Horizon Health Care, three bus driver physicals $690.00; Imagine Learning, 2023-24 software license $5,775.00;

[IMPREST: CorTrust, high school multi-media equipment warranty $119.97];

Innovative Office Solutions, elementary supply $483.70; IXL Membership Services, 2023-24 software license $4,700.00; Josten’s Inc., 2022-23 yearbook final payment $1,079.93; Lakeshore Learning, counselor supply $56.03, elementary supply $1,389.44; Jennifer Larson, playground repairs $178.83; Menards, janitor supply $471.81; Mid-Dakota Technologies, July tech support $175.00; NoteCounselor LLC, counselor online subscription $59.00; Pomp’s Tire Service, eight bus tires $2,107.58; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Really Good Stuff, counselor supply $172.74; Really Great Reading Company, 2023-24 launchpad online $95.00; Riddell/All American Sports, football equipment $1,868.18; Santel Communications, tele/fax $201.70; Scholastic Inc, elementary periodicals $758.72, colony periodicals $270.12; School Administrators of South Dakota, elementary/middle school principal membership $371.00, South Dakota Association of Elementary Principals elementary/middle school principal membership $100.00, National Association of Elementary School Principals elementary/middle school principal membership $259.00, superintendent mentor program registration $500.00, superintendent conference registration $200.00; School Mate, student planners $167.20; School Specialty, elementary supply $1,140.91, colony supply $156.00, middle school supply $248.74, high school supply $594.21, counselor supply $128.44, elementary/middle school principal supply $82.74; US United School Association, 2023-24 membership $450.00; Sherwin Williams, janitor paint $496.77; Specialty Installation, repair indoor basketball hoop $1,637.32; David Steele, reimburse gas $29.63; Teacher Innovations, online planbook $229.50; Terry Nebelsick Contracted Services, inservice speaker $500.00; Training Room, football supply $848.68, boys basketball supply $68.97, boys track supply $68.97, girls basketball supply $68.97, girls track supply $68.97, volleyball supply $68.97; USI Education, elementary supply $211.74, middle school supply $105.87, high school supply $174.69; Mark VanOverschelde, water test postage February-July 2023 $174.05; Wards Natural Science, high school supply $466.25; Wheelco Truck, bus supply $526.65; Williams Musical & Office Equipment, instrument repairs $98.40; Megan Wilson, coach first aid class $35.00.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83; Apple Inc., high school three mac mini with trackpad and keyboard $4,911.00; BrainPop, 2023-24 software license $907.50; Central Electric, two mini splits preschool and ag classrooms $10,601.35; Companion Corporation, library software $995.00; Connecting Point, kindergarten activepanel and install $3,225.26; CorTrust, counselor furniture $206.32, high school computer equipment $806.05, weight room medicine balls $518.28, high school chairs $269.97, middle school chair $89.99, preschool chair $89.99;

[IMPREST: Jacked Up Fitness, weight room power rack with attachments $5,175.00];

Lakeshore Learning, counselor carpet $312.55; McGraw-Hill, middle school science new series $15,105.45; Mebius Nursery & Landscaping, irrigation system football field $13,875.00, seed/topsoil/mobilation $20,000.00; Really Great Reading Company, kindergarten/first virtual components $2,472.80; School Specialty, high school math stool $214.46, preschool shelf $458.80.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Children’s Home Society, July tuition $2,706.60; CorTrust, speech chair $89.99; School Specialty, sped supply $127.59; Super Duper Publications, speech supply $471.83.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – CorTrust, corkboard $195.50, office chair $39.99; Darrington Water Conditioning, July SS tank $28.00; Maxwell Food Equipment, full size comboven $31,426.67; Water Walkers, 2023-24 menu planning software license $2,788.25.

ENTERPRISE Fund – Lakeshore Learning, preschool supply $209.82; Scholastic, class periodical $163.35; Teacher Innovations, online planbook $13.50; USI Educational, preschool supply $37.05.

Mr. Flatten reported on the following:

• Staff has been preparing for a great year by getting the school looking good and classrooms prepared.

• Back-to-School night and professional development for staff is taking place August 14 and 15th.

• School begins August 16 with an early release.

• PBIS training continued with another team training in Sioux Falls on August 2 and a team meeting at the school on August 7. The team is presenting the new initiative to staff on August 14.

• A new oven was installed in the kitchen and staff have been trained on how to operate it.

• The basketball hoops had maintenance performed on them to make sure they are regulation.

• Gym floor was waxed on August 4.

• Varsity football started the season on August 3, while varsity volleyball started August 10. The Board wishes the coaches and players the best of luck on their upcoming seasons.

• Improvements to the football field surface are progressing well, but the first home game scheduled for August 25th has been moved to Wessington Springs.

• Active Heating came and did maintenance on the boiler.

• New servers were installed in the school to help the technology capabilities.

• Congratulations to Connie Vermeulen for being recognized by the Association of School Boards of South Dakota for being an administrator for the past 30 years.

Mrs. Vermeulen spoke on the new Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports training initiative that involves the entire school staff.

Discussion Item: None.

Old Business:

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the roofing repairs by Dalsin Roofing in the amount of $6,500.00. Flashing and sealant will be installed where the outside gym walls meet the roof to stop leaks inside the school building.

New Business:

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the removal of past administrators, Linda Whitney and Justin Siemsen, from the Sanborn Central School District checking, savings, and safe deposit boxes with CorTrust bank.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve complimentary passes that will include: employees and board members to receive family passes. Veterans and active service members, along with spectators age 65 and above, will receive adult passes.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to surplus the old oven from Letcher School. The stove needs to be disposed of due to inefficiency of the unit and age.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve Tim McCain as Junior High football coach for the 2023-24 season at the rate of $3,350.00.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the purchase of two CDs, one $100,000 out of general fund and one $50,000 out of special education fund from the financial institution with the best rates.

The next regular board meeting will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School boardroom.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 5:35 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair

