Published February 3, 2023, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in special session on Tuesday, January 17, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the January 3 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to enter executive session at 9:02 a.m. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared to exit at 9:08 a.m.

LACY EATON, COUNTY HEALTH NURSE

Eaton gave her yearly report for the number of patients in 2022, as well as updates on schools and colony, and WIC.

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Kogel gave updates for snow removal, repairs, and purchases. The snowblower is currently broken down; Kogel will do some pricing for a new one. Kogel provided quotes for fuel pumps: Midwest Pump & Tank for $33,714 and Sioux Equipment for $37,568. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson to purchase a new Fuel Pump and supplies from Midwest Pump & Tank. Motion carried.

WEED

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter weed board. The county will be raising township prices for weed spraying from $40 per hour to $45, to cover county costs. Ebersdorfer declared the end of weed board.

TABLED BUSINESS

One bid was received from C. Eagle Construction. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to not open the current bid received. Motion carried. One other bid was received but was not opened. The Board will extend the final deadline date to February 21st. All bids must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 9:00 a.m. on February 21st.

APPROVAL OF PERSONNEL MANUAL

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the personnel manual for Sanborn County. Motion carried. The Personnel Manual hadn’t been updated since 1998 and needed revisions. Commissioners have taken time at each meeting for the last year to get it updated.

FLOOD PLAIN SURVEYING MEETING

A zoom meeting was held with the team of Flood Plain Surveyors. The Sanborn County Flood Plain is under review. More information will be shared with the public in the upcoming meetings.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the updated Beadle County Jail Contract to $95 and Davison County Jail contract to $100. Both are based on a per day rate. Motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to enter into an agreement with the Drug Task Force Agreement. Motion carried.

Drainage Board minutes from December 12 and January 11 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Jury Duty Member, Jury Duty $786.04

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $72.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $54,560.28

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Division of Child Support, Employee Child Support $283.50

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $43.50

First National Bank, Insurance $319.18

Towns/Townships/Schools/Cities, Monthly Remittance $30,637.54

3E Generators, Repairs $882.96

A-OX Welding, Supplies $42.50

Alvine/Weidenaar, LLP, Court Appointed Attorney Fees – T. Bieganowski $1,705.50

Amazon, Supplies $86.75

ARAMARK, Supplies $131.47

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $60.39

Axon Enterprise INC., Dues $3,720.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – C. Janis and C. Johnson $320.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $135.96

Bud’s Auto, Repairs $160.00

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $14,869.20

Broz Equipment Inc., Services and Fees $15,750.00

Butler Equipment County, Equipment $3,085.94

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $287.69

State of South Dakota, Blood Draw – J. Weigand $40.00

DS Solutions Inc., Election Supplies $175.00

Emergency Safety ED, EMT Courses $150.00

Forestburg Farmers Elevator Co., Supplies $9,525.60

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $547.67

Elaine Hilton, Blood Draw – C. Johnson $80.00

KO’S Pro Service, Supplies $1,056.44

L.L. Jirsa Architect, 4-H Building Addition $15,000.00

Local Lumber, Spring $276.25

Mcleods Printing & Supply, Envelopes and Tax Forms $84.70

Menards, Supplies $83.98

Miner County Auditor, 911 Services for 2023 $9,137.50

Mid – States Organized Crime, Membership Dues $100.00

Northern Truck Equipment Corp, Supplies $2,442.37

Northwestern Energy, Utilities $3,373.45

Office Peeps, Supplies $310.26

Douglas Papendick, Court Appointed Attorney Fees – H. Miller $575.00

Pharmchem, Sweat Patch Testing $94.35

Planning & Development District III, Dues $12,961.00

Quadient Finance USA Inc., Postage $2,041.80

Rob’s Auto Repair, Repairs $544.16

Runnings Supply Company, Repairs $149.88

Sanborn County Treasurer, Title Transfer $15.00

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,182.48

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $22,103.29

Dina (Pudge) Shefner, Crushed Gravel $72,000.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $469.17

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,242.00

TranSource Truck & Equipment, Supplies $1,096.68

Waste Management, Utilities $241.42

Xcel Energy, Utilities $446.69

There being no further business before the board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 12:28 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

