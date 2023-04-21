By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the March 21 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for comment.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Kogel reported that Carter Christian received a $2,000 scholarship from the South Dakota Highway Association of County Superintendents. Discussions took place on potential weather coming this week. Compliments were shared with the Highway crew on their snow removal this winter.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to accept the bid from Beadle County through True North Steel. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION 2023-6 – SANBORN COUNTY WEIGHT LIMIT ENFORCEMENT

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to accept resolution 2023-6 to enforce the Weight Limit on County Road 0-9O.

WHEREAS, seasonal climatic changes can be detrimental to our highways, and

WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Board of County Commissioners, desires to protect existing Sanborn County Highways, ultimately saving the tax dollars and,

WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Board of County Commissioners desire the enforcement of weight limitations and speed limits on Sanborn County roads and bridges as set forth and posted by the Sanborn County Highway Superintendent.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED:

That the South Dakota Highway Patrol be and hereby is authorized and requested to enforce weight limitations and speed limits on Sanborn County Road 0-9O.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the penalty for the violation of the load restrictions shall be as set forth in SDCL 32-22-55.

Votes cast of the Sanborn County Commissioners: AYE 5, NAY 0.

Passed and enacted this 4th day of April 2023.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Sanborn County

Commissioner Chairman

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

MARIA SCHWADER, LEGISLATIVE AUDIT

Maria Schwader was present to give the commissioners the final report from the 2020 and 2021 audit. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the audit report presented by Schwader. Motion carried.

DAYCARE UPDATE

Rod Weber, Todd Olinger, and Jason White, representing the Woonsocket School, and Tara Weber and Dick Reider, representing the City of Woonsocket, met with the Board of Commissioners to discuss the issue of the property owned by the Woonsocket School District, currently occupied by the Woonsocket Community Daycare. After discussion, a motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to abate the taxes for the Woonsocket School for 2022, Payable in 2023. Motion carried.

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the following resolution 2023-7; motion carried:

Be it resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the plat of OLSON TRACT 1, A SUBDIVISION OF THE SE ¼ OF SECTION 6, T 106 N, R 60 W OF THE 5TH P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, which has been submitted for examination pursuant to law, is hereby approved and the County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to endorse on such plat a copy of this Resolution and certify the same.

Dated this 4th day of April 2023.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairperson, Board of

County Commissioners,

Sanborn County

The undersigned does hereby certify that the above resolution was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, at a regular meeting held on April 4, 2023, approving the above-named plat.

/s/ Kami Moody

Auditor, Sanborn County

By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the following resolution 2023-8; motion carried:

Be it resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, County Commission that the plat of “LOT 1 IN HOWARD FIRST ADDITION, IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 106 NORTH, RANGE 62 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA,” be and the same hereby approved.

On the 4th day of April, 2023

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairperson, Board of

County Commissioners,

Sanborn County

I, the undersigned, county auditor of Sanborn County, South Dakota, do hereby certify that the above certificate of approval is true and correct including the signature thereon.

Dated this 4th day of April, 2023.

/s/ Kami Moody

Auditor, Sanborn County,

South Dakota

RESOLUTION 2023-5 – AMBULANCE FEE SCHEDULE

The ambulance fee schedule has not been revised since April of 2012 to show increases that are allowable by Ambulance. Upon evaluation and visits with the state ambulance services, the following fees were determined. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve resolution #2023-5 – Ambulance Fee Schedule:

WHEREAS, the Board of Sanborn County Commissioner has passed a resolution establishing fees to be for services provided by the Office of the Sanborn County Ambulance which are not regulated by statute; and

WHEREAS, some fees and charges for items or services provided by the Sanborn County Ambulance Department must be set by this Commissioner; and,

WHEREAS, those fees and charges are to be deposited into the general fund of Sanborn County; and,

WHEREAS, said services below will be listed as BLS (Basic Life Support) and ALS (Advanced Life Support); and,

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Sanborn County Ambulance may collect the following fees or charges for the following services at the rates listed. These rates shall remain effective until such time as changed by further Resolution of this Board:

BLS MILEAGE: $15 per loaded mile

BLS EMERGENCY OR NON-EMERGENCY: $700 ALS: $735 ALS 2 Level of Service: (Codes with ALS Present): $1,065

AMBULANCE RESPONSE / TREATMENT: $150

BLS EMERGENCY with QL Modifier: $700

DATED this 4th day of April, 2023 and shall become effective immediately.

Votes cast of the Sanborn County Commissioners: AYE 5, NAY 0. /s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Sanborn County

Commissioner Chairman

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Planning & Zoning minutes from April 3 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

DUCKS UNLIMITED EASEMENTS

The County was recently informed that there is now a perpetual Federal Easement that was placed on property that was discussed with Bruce Toay of Ducks Unlimited at a regular meeting of the County Commission on October 19, 2021. The legal descriptions of which were the subject of that discussion in 2021 and are in the perpetual Federal Easement are T.105 N., R. 61 W., 5th PM & T. 106 N., R. 61 W., 5th P.M. At the meeting in 2021, Mr. Toay on behalf of Ducks Unlimited indicated that with regard to these lands the County would continue to have all rights to use and maintain the current County drainage ditch that exists therein. Mr. Toay now indicates that the perpetual easements are only effective as to the area located inside the circles on the maps located on Exhibit A of said Easement that has been filed with the County Register of Deeds.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,316,455.55

Register of Deeds $1,445.50

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,184.98

Auditor $8,414.94

Treasurer $8,690.86

States Attorney $7,097.03

Courthouse $5,039.53

Assessor $10,472.12

Register of Deeds $9,107.79

Sheriff $17,871.93

Public Welfare $1,592.58

Nurse $3,035.84

Ambulance $1,341.57

WIC $221.37

Extension Office $1,761.04

Weed $3,841.39

Drainage $322.95

Planning and Zoning $193.77

Road and Bridge $40,971.99

E-911 $163.10

Emergency Management $757.10

Sobriety Testing $163.11

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $27,047.04

AFLAC, Insurance $1,206.70

AFLAC, Insurance $309.92

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $9,123.68

Delta Dental, Insurance $999.90

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $96.69

BEAM, Insurance $299.81

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $512.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $401.54

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $19,995.92

Huron Regional Medical Center, Employee Garnishment $320.00

Division of Child Support, Employee Child Support $567.00

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $87.00

EMC National Life Company, Ambulance – No Run Insurance $56.86

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $1,806.55

Arctic Refrigeration, Cooler Repair $850.11

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $406.32

Bound Tree, Supplies $345.23

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $6,704.26

Broz Equipment, Services and Fees $2,947.50

Butler Equipment Co., Equipment $8,084.93

Central Electric Co-op, Repair at Letcher Corner $250.22

City of Huron, Teletype Service $770.00

Dakota Counseling/Stepping Stones, Quarterly Support $625.00

Dick’s Welding, Repairs $540.00

Express Stop, Fuel $18.05

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $134.06

Bailey Harvey, Blood Draw – R. DeWitt $80.00

Melissa Heinen, Blood Draw – R. Paye $80.00

Jerauld County Auditor, Half Portion of Laptop for Extension Office $744.50

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $1,011.92

Lodge at Deadwood, Travel-Meals $248.00

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $113.03

Mack Metal Sales Inc., Supplies $70.88

Midwest Pump & Tank, Equipment $7,566.22

NAPA Central, Supplies $311.50

Office Peeps, Supplies $135.36

Postmaster, Supplies $126.00

Premier Equipment, Repairs $1,327.95

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $733.23

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,154.39

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $2,815.23

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, CLERP First Quarter $306.00

Sign Solutions, Supplies $732.43

Travis Coulthard, Repairs $240.55

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,453.94

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Ron Volesky, Court Appointed Attorney Fees – L. Rivera Latimer $367.00

WW Tire Service, Supplies $1,789.06

There being no further business before the board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 11:58 a.m. Motion carried. The board will meet as a Board of Equalization on April 11, 2023. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

