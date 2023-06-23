By: admin

Published June 23, 2023, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes from the May 16 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN COMMENT

No public was in attendance.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter weed board. Ditch spraying was discussed. Complaints on landowner weeds were discussed. Ebersdorfer declared the end of weed board.

Harvey Fouberg requested an approach permit for the south side of 243rd street. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the approach permit for Harvey Fouberg. Motion carried.

Discussion was had about vacating Bridge 56-013-030 located on 223rd street in Warren Township. The bridge is failing the bridge inspection. Kogel will gather more information from Brosz Engineering, and S. Larson will talk to the township. More discussion will be held at the next commission meeting.

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the hiring of Tami Ziebart for the secretary position for the Director of Equalization office with starting pay of $16.00 per hour. Motion carried.

DISTRICT III AGREEMENT

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter the agreement with Planning & Development District III for January 1 through December 31, 2024. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to hold a special meeting on June 13th at the Woonsocket Community Center at 5 p.m. with Federal Emergency Management Agency Representatives. Letters have been sent to landowners with an invitation to attend the meeting for comment. Motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the updated Ambulance roster. Motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to transfer $13,700 from General Fund to Emergency Management Fund to cover expenses for 2023. Motion carried.

The courthouse will be closed on June 19th for the Juneteenth Federal Holiday.

The first reading of Ordinance 2023-10 will be read on June 20, 2023. Reading of Ordinance can be found in the Auditor’s Office.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $4,286,555.30

Register of Deeds $1,784.00

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,184.97

Auditor $8,451.54

Treasurer $8,727.47

States Attorney $7,097.03

Courthouse $4,035.17

Assessor $10,487.19

Register of Deeds $9,152.50

Sheriff $17,541.57

Public Welfare $1,592.57

Nurse $2,903.01

Ambulance $2,819.90

WIC $354.20

Extension Office $1,879.15

Weed $3,842.52

Drainage $258.36

Road and Bridge $41,595.01

E-911 $163.10

Emergency Management $757.10

Sobriety Testing $163.12

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $26,398.98

AFLAC, Insurance $1,325.76

AFLAC, Insurance $538.28

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $9,533.10

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,047.40

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $96.69

BEAM, Insurance $318.63

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $512.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $458.40

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $14,840.74

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Huron Region Medical Center, Employee Garnishment $204.27

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $43.50

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,289.52

Delta Dental, Dental Insurance $36.80

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $748.13

A-OX Welding, Supplies $71.56

AT&T, Utilities $494.76

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees -T. Songer – J. Knox – S. Hemminger $760.00

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $3,652.54

Brule County Sheriff Office, Jail Fees – C. Thorton – J. Knox $3,038.00

Bud’s Auto Body, Batteries $160.00

Butler Machinery Co., Supplies-Repairs $61,527.46

Central Electric Cooperative, Utilities $351.04

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Fees – L. Montoya Vanegas $336.00

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $99.57

Conrad Repair LLC, Repairs $451.23

Desert Snow, Training $649.00

Emergency Safety ED, EMT Courses $150.00

Express 2, Fuel – Supplies $425.54

Express Stop, Fuel $30.01

Forestburg Farmers Elevator, Supplies $23,062.94

FED EX, Supplies $46.50

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $252.43

Forestburg Well Company, Utilities $200.00

Governors Inn, Workshop $231.00

Hillyard – Sioux Falls, Supplies $450.10

Elaine Hilton, Blood Draw $80.00

Konexus Inc., Alertsense Notifications $3,500.00

L.L JIRSA Architect, 4-H Building Addition $1,240.00

Mcleods Printing & Supply, Supplies $92.23

Mebius Nursery & Landscaping, Trees $1,154.00

Menard’s – Mitchell, Supplies $1,083.40

Midwest Pump and Tank, Equipment $9,857.24

NAPA Central, Supplies $106.64

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $73.34

Office Peeps Inc., Supplies $234.39

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee $346.08

Mike Rankin Construction, 4-H Building Repairs $14,504.11

Rob’s Auto Repair, Repairs $570.31

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $382.71

Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota, Quarterly Support $1,742.40

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals – Fuel $286.76

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,160.27

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $1,522.35

Sign Solutions, Supplies $36.00

Todd Spader, Mowing $690.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $132.00

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,441.00

TranSource Truck & Equipment, Repairs $7,467.17

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Woony Foods, Supplies $52.63

Xcel Energy, Utilities $62.68

There being no further business before the board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 11:33 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on June 22, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $80.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.