Published August 11, 2023, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes from the July 11 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN COMMENT

Marilyn Nissen was present to discuss with the commissioners the requirements for thistle weed infestation.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Highway employee wages were discussed with proposed increases. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the pay negotiations for the Highway Department, to keep up with competition from construction companies and state wages. Motion carried. Brice Paulson from Butler Machinery was present to discuss road grader options with the board. No purchasing decisions were made at this time.

TEMPORARY LIQUOR LICENSE

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the temporary liquor license, at no charge, for the Forestburg Watermelon Festival to be held on August 19. Motion carried.

WEED BOARD

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to enter Weed Board. Motion carried. The board clarified weed spraying timelines. Ebersdorfer declared end of Weed Board.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,896,930.54

Register of Deeds $3,238.50

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,184.98

Auditor $8,414.94

Treasurer $8,690.86

States Attorney $7,097.03

Courthouse $4,006.10

Assessor $17,056.93

Register of Deeds $9,099.72

Sheriff $17,541.57

Public Welfare $1,592.58

Nurse $3,608.02

Ambulance $1,936.51

WIC $353.82

Extension Office $3,156.56

Weed $3,842.52

Planning and Zoning $170.53

Road and Bridge $37,049.37

E-911 $163.10

Emergency Management $757.10

Sobriety Testing $163.11

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $87.00

Huron Regional Medical Center, Employee Garnishment $600.00

First National Bank of Omaha, Tax Liability $21,201.63

Towns, Townships, Schools, Cities, Monthly Remittance $96,699.50

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $25,685.71

AFLAC, Insurance $1,596.06

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $10,007.48

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,047.40

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $111.69

BEAM, Insurance $293.77

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $512.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $415.71

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $790.28

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,414.82

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Aramark, Supplies $449.56

AT&T, Utilities $446.26

Blue, Wheeler & Banks LLC, Court Appointed Fees – J. Kessinger $3,073.60

Bound Tree, Supplies $100.62

Miguel Caban, Spanish Interpreter $40.00

Conrad Repair LLC, Repairs $180.91

Dakota Counseling/Stepping Stones, Quarterly Support $625.00

ES&S, Election Supplies $1,160.25

Express 2, Fuel $345.57

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $103.33

Karl Chevrolet, 2023 Chevy Tahoe $41,872.00

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $689.15

McLeod’s Printing & Supply, Supplies $112.33

Office Peeps, Supplies $11.89

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee – May 2023 $525.02

Quadient Leasing USA Inc., Stamp Machine Lease $616.74

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals $33.19

Sanborn County Treasurer, Chevy Tahoe Taxes and Plate $26.70

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Convention $600.00

Todd Spader, Mowing $690.00

Josh Starzman, Fuel Reimbursement $57.86

Thomson Reuters – West, Subscription $1,137.00

There being no further business before the board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 12:27 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Kami Moody

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Sanborn County Auditor

