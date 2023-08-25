By: admin

Published August 25, 2023, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes from the August 1 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS COMMENT

No public was in attendance.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to enter executive session at 9:02 a.m. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared the end of executive session at 9:38 a.m.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Five representatives from RDO were present to give a quote and to discuss options for a road grader.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to make the first payment to Hollaway Construction for the bridge #56-094-010 on 221st Street. for the amount of $35,935.72. Motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the design exception for bridge #56-209-000 located on 220th Street, 0.4 miles east and 13.0 miles north of Artesian. Motion carried. One design exception was for a variance to meet or exceed the current level of service of existing structure up to and including the overtopping event. The second design exception was for a variance reducing the design speed from 55 mph to 35 mph due to the county line curves coming in and going out of the bridge.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to delete bridge #56-040-027 from the National Bridge Inventory. Motion carried.

The Sanborn County Board of Commissioners is in agreement with South Dakota Department of Transportation that the following structure(s) should be deleted from the National Bridge Inventory (NBI) for the following reason(s):

Structure ID, Location and Reason for Deletion:

56-040-027, one mile east and 7.3 miles north Woonsocket, Structure has been replaced with 3-8’ CMP that no longer meet NBIS length requirements.

The Commissioners are aware of the following stipulations once a structure is deleted from the NBI:

1. Federal and State Bridge funds will not be available for structure replacement or rehabilitation and

2. The structure will only be added to the inventory following replacement, using county funds.

Upon receipt of this resolution, the above structure(s) will be deleted from inventory.

Vote of Commissioners: Yes 5, No 0.

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D., this 15th day of August, 2023.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer,

Chairman

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody,

County Auditor

BUDGET HEARING FOR RESOLUTION 2023-10

Hearing no objections, the final reading will be held on September 19, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to hire Amy Miiller for the Deputy Director of Equalization position. Motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the Public Records request form as presented. Motion carried. Prices are set at $1 per page of electronic or black and white files and $2.50 per page for any color print documents. Additional fees will be applied if the report takes longer than 15 minutes to produce and additional fees will apply if postage is necessary.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to cancel the September 5th meeting, due to conflicting schedules and have the next regularly scheduled meeting on September 19th. Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Artesian Fire Department, Fire Insurance Distribution $5,615.99

Carthage Fire Department, Fire Insurance Distribution $498.56

Letcher Fire Department, Fire Insurance Distribution $6,101.09

South Dakota Association of County, Monthly Remittance $88.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $59,428.93

T&C Fire Department, Fire Insurance Distribution $9,119.15

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $43.50

Huron Regional Medical Center, Employee Garnishment $300.00

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,289.52

Towns-Townships-Schools-Cities, Monthly Remittance $46,857.72

A-OX Welding, Supplies $142.99

Amazon Business Capital Service, Supplies $230.77

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $59.50

Avera Queen of Peace, Employee Drug Tests $670.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – J. Knox, D. Esquivel, H. Acosta, C. Kesterson, N. Martin, D. Schmidt, D. Socop-Lopez $1,330.00

Blackburn Foundation Repair, Floor Repair $35,006.10

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $19,560.00

Brosz Engineering Inc., Services and Fees $815.00

Brule County Sheriff, Jail Fees – J. Knox $1,736.00

Butler Equipment County, Supplies $2,659.17

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $266.77

Certified Languages International, Interpreter $33.00

CHS Inc., Generator Tank $250.79

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $97.39

Commercial Asphalt, Road Repairs $577,421.25

Davison County Auditor, 2023 VSO Quarterly Payment $7,500.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $252.96

State of South Dakota, Blood Draw – S. Hemminger, J. Price, C. Fahey $180.00

Emergency Safety ED, EMT Courses $150.00

Environmental Systems Research, Supplies $440.00

Express Stop, Fuel $56.58

Farmers Elevator Co., Fuel $4,268.25

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $1,743.91

GrowMark Inc., Supplies $1,476.20

Hollaway Construction Inc., Repairs for Bridge on 221st St. $35,935.72

KO’s Pro Service, Supplies $54.91

Law Enforcement Systems Inc., Supplies $162.00

Lewis Family Drug LLC, Medication – J. Knox $51.33

Mcleods Printing & Supply, Supplies $217.96

Menards, Supplies $218.83

Midwest Concrete & Excavating, Repairs and Maintenance $35,306.19

Miner County Auditor, 911 Services for 2023 $27,412.50

NAPA Central, Supplies $880.59

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,499.02

Office Peeps, Supplies $172.10

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee June 2023 $518.14

Postmaster, Stamps $132.00

Premier Equipment, Repairs $601.41

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,183.25

South Dakota Sheriff Conference, Conference Registration $115.00

Spencer Quarries Inc., Supplies $927.36

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $165.00

Travis Coulthard, Repairs $61.22

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,366.00

Waste Management, Utilities $229.92

Williams Musical & Office Equipment, Copier Repair $255.00

Woony Foods, Supplies $76.18

There being no further business before the board, motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 11:58 a.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on August 24, 2023

