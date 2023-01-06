Sara Klich

Blunt

By:
Published January 6, 2023, in Obituaries

Sara Klich, 37, of Blunt, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 30, at Harvest Community Church in Mitchell. Burial was at Silver Creek Cemetery in rural Woonsocket. Visitation was held on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Sara Elise Klich, daughter of Jim and Joan (Fuchs) Borgstadt, entered this world on Sept. 4, 1985, in Mitchell. Sara attended Mitchell Christian School, Mitchell High School, Mitchell Technical Institute, and Dakota Wesleyan University, graduating with her bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Sara and Lance Klich married June 13, 2009, in Mitchell and set up their home in Woonsocket.  Sara found employment at Snow, Huether & Coyle CPA Firm in Huron for five years and then became a full-time wife and mother at home. Sara and Lance were blessed with five children, Jordan Thomas, Dylan James, Mya Lorraine, Max Joseph, and Leah Irene.

Sara and Lance moved to Blunt in 2020, and Lance began a new career working in Onida, with Sara managing their home and children. Living close to the river meant plenty of fishing opportunities.

Sara loved hunting and fishing with Lance, and at times, the kids went with them to find deer, pheasant, ducks, and lots of fish.

Sara is survived by her husband, Lance; daughters, Mya and Leah; son, Max; father, Jim Borgstadt; brother, John (Heather) Wages of Litchfield, Conn.; two sisters, Christa (Dean) DeJong of Avon and Amanda (Robert) Kubik of Tea; father- and mother-in-law, Tom and Laurie Klich of Woonsocket; sister-in-law, Lacey Klich of Huron; lifelong childhood best friend, Krystal Pospisil of Mitchell; and nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Sara was preceded in death by her sons, Jordan and Dylan; mother, Joan Borgstadt; nephew, Jacob Wages; both paternal and maternal grandparents; aunt, Barbara Schulz; uncle, David Piersol; and cousin, Karen Simms.

