Published January 27, 2023, in School

Students in third through sixth grade participated in local grade-level spelling bees at Sanborn Central.

Spelling bees are conducted in rounds. The spelling bee is conducted orally. Each speller at the start of the round spells one word. If the spelling is incorrect, that student is eliminated. The words are taken from Eaton’s True Blue Contest Speller.

The names of the winners and alternates from each grade level are forwarded to the Mitchell Area Spelling Bee committee. The Mitchell Area Spelling bee will be held on Feb. 5 at DWU.

The Sanborn Central alternates include: Hunter Morris, Jason Lamb, Colton Nelson, and Brooklyn Larson. The winners are comprised of: Carlee Spelbring, Keira Pollard, Kelly Wilson, and Carley Edwards. Alternates will participate on contest day only if those originally designated as contestants are unable to attend.

The winners at the Mitchell Area contest do not advance to any future contests.

