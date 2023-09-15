By: admin

Published September 15, 2023, in Sports

After struggling on their home courts during the week, the Blackhawks volleyball team snapped back a bit at the Wolsey-Wessington Warbird Tournament on Saturday to add two wins to their record.

In their first round, the Blackhawks went up against the Langford Area Lions. It was a close match-up with the Blackhawks winning the game 2-1. Set scores were 25-15, 15-25 and 25-20.

The Blackhawks had a good showing the next round, too, but just couldn’t pull out the win against the Leola/Frederick Area Titans. Set scores were 16-25 and 17-25, Titans.

In third round play, SCW played the Crusaders from Sunshine Bible Academy and won in two sets with scores of 25-9 and 25-7.

The final round of the day for the Blackhawks found the ladies up against the Sioux Falls Lutheran Eagles. The Blackhawks performed well, but lost steam as the day got long with their fourth game in eight hours. The game went to three sets with scores of 18-25, 25-23 and 12-25, Eagles.

Hofer and Boschee were honored for their performances as they were announced as members of the All-Tournament Team for the Wolsey-Wessington Warbird Tournament.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Blackhawks hosted the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars in Woonsocket. All teams, seventh through varsity played. Both the seventh-grade and the eighth-grade teams lost their games in two sets. No results were provided for the C-team and junior varsity for that night. The varsity girls struggled to get things to gel, and they added one to their loss column in three sets with scores of 15-25, 16-25 and 22-25.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, SCW welcomed the Parkston Trojans to Forestburg. All five teams played once again with the seventh grade winning their match and the eighth grade losing theirs. The C-team and the JV both lost, as well.

The SCW Blackhawks are now 5-5 on the season. Their next time on the court was on Tuesday, Sept. 12, against Wessington Springs, away. They then go to Rutland on Saturday, Sept. 16, to take on the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders, starting at 2 p.m., and then they host the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Sept. 19, starting at 4 p.m.

…Read more details and see a picture of the All-Tournament Team in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!