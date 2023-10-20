By: admin

Published October 20, 2023, in Sports

The Lady Blackhawks volleyball team had another hectic week with three games in four days, but it proved to be successful for them as they won two of the three games and their wins were both at home.

The week started with a game against Howard on Monday, Oct. 9 in Forestburg. The Blackhawks came out on top winning in four sets with scores of 26-24, 25-19, 21-25 and 25-15.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, the ladies were on the road to Iroquois to take on the Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks. SCW struggled a bit to get things to come together, and they lost a strong fight in four sets with scores of 13-25, 25-18, 20-25 and 21-25.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, the Lady Blackhawks were back on their home court playing against the Wildkats from Kimball/White Lake in Woonsocket. Again, they had to take the game to four sets, but they did end victoriously with set scores of 25-22, 10-25, 25-19 and 26-24.

The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Lady Blackhawks improved to 12-12 for the season, so far. They faced Hitchcock-Tulare in Hitchcock on Tuesday night, and they travel to Emery to compete against the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies on Friday, Oct. 20. They then have their final regular-season game on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Sanborn Central against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton. It will be Senior Night and Dig Pink Night, so a special night for many reasons. As always, it will be on Sanborn Central’s Santel channel and LiveTicket to watch from home.

