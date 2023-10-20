SCW Blackhawks have busy week on the court

By:
Published October 20, 2023, in Sports

The Lady Blackhawks volleyball team had another hectic week with three games in four days, but it proved to be successful for them as they won two of the three games and their wins were both at home. 

The week started with a game against Howard on Monday, Oct. 9 in Forestburg. The Blackhawks came out on top winning in four sets with scores of 26-24, 25-19, 21-25 and 25-15.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, the ladies were on the road to Iroquois to take on the Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks. SCW struggled a bit to get things to come together, and they lost a strong fight in four sets with scores of 13-25, 25-18, 20-25 and 21-25.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, the Lady Blackhawks were back on their home court playing against the Wildkats from Kimball/White Lake in Woonsocket. Again, they had to take the game to four sets, but they did end victoriously with set scores of 25-22, 10-25, 25-19 and 26-24.

The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Lady Blackhawks improved to 12-12 for the season, so far. They faced Hitchcock-Tulare in Hitchcock on Tuesday night, and they travel to Emery to compete against the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies on Friday, Oct. 20. They then have their final regular-season game on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Sanborn Central against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton. It will be Senior Night and Dig Pink Night, so a special night for many reasons. As always, it will be on Sanborn Central’s Santel channel and LiveTicket to watch from home.

…Read individual stats and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 1, 2023 October 2, 2023 October 3, 2023 October 4, 2023 October 5, 2023 October 6, 2023 October 7, 2023
    October 8, 2023 October 9, 2023 October 10, 2023 October 11, 2023 October 12, 2023 October 13, 2023 October 14, 2023
    October 15, 2023 October 16, 2023 October 17, 2023 October 18, 2023 October 19, 2023 October 20, 2023 October 21, 2023
    October 22, 2023 October 23, 2023 October 24, 2023 October 25, 2023 October 26, 2023 October 27, 2023 October 28, 2023
    October 29, 2023 October 30, 2023 October 31, 2023 November 1, 2023 November 2, 2023 November 3, 2023 November 4, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 