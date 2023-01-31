Senior project raises funds with family fun

By:
Published January 31, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, School, Woonsocket

Carver Lindsey lost two good friends, Dylan Klich and Kristian Kesary, in a car accident three years ago. So, for his senior project requirement this year, he wanted to do something in their memory. He looked into a few options and came up with the plan to raise money for a basketball hoop for the swimming pool in Woonsocket and to help the newly formed Esports program in Woonsocket. Dylan Klich was a sports fanatic, so the basketball hoop is in his memory, and Kristian Kesary was an avid video game player, so the support for the Esports program is in his memory. 

Earlier this year, Lindsey sold shirts memorializing the interests of the boys and raised a fair amount of money, but he needed more to accomplish his goals. This past Saturday, with the help of his family and some friends, he hosted a Family Fun Night at the Woonsocket gym. They had a couple bouncy houses, some games for kids to play, a bake sale, a silent auction, face painting and Kathy McWhorter even offered “real” carnival cotton candy for attendees to enjoy. 

…Read on and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    February 2, 2023, 9:13 pm
    Clear
    -2°F
    real feel: 0°F
    humidity: 71%
    wind speed: 2 mph NW
    wind gusts: 4 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 29, 2023 January 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 February 1, 2023 February 2, 2023 February 3, 2023 February 4, 2023
    February 5, 2023 February 6, 2023 February 7, 2023 February 8, 2023 February 9, 2023 February 10, 2023 February 11, 2023
    February 12, 2023 February 13, 2023 February 14, 2023 February 15, 2023 February 16, 2023 February 17, 2023 February 18, 2023
    February 19, 2023 February 20, 2023 February 21, 2023 February 22, 2023 February 23, 2023 February 24, 2023 February 25, 2023
    February 26, 2023 February 27, 2023 February 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 