Published January 31, 2023

Carver Lindsey lost two good friends, Dylan Klich and Kristian Kesary, in a car accident three years ago. So, for his senior project requirement this year, he wanted to do something in their memory. He looked into a few options and came up with the plan to raise money for a basketball hoop for the swimming pool in Woonsocket and to help the newly formed Esports program in Woonsocket. Dylan Klich was a sports fanatic, so the basketball hoop is in his memory, and Kristian Kesary was an avid video game player, so the support for the Esports program is in his memory.

Earlier this year, Lindsey sold shirts memorializing the interests of the boys and raised a fair amount of money, but he needed more to accomplish his goals. This past Saturday, with the help of his family and some friends, he hosted a Family Fun Night at the Woonsocket gym. They had a couple bouncy houses, some games for kids to play, a bake sale, a silent auction, face painting and Kathy McWhorter even offered “real” carnival cotton candy for attendees to enjoy.

