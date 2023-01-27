By: admin

Published January 27, 2023

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington Warhawks competed in the Parkston “Little B” Tournament in Parkston. With 15 teams participating, the Warhawks performed well, earning fifth place, just 2.5 points behind the fourth-place team.

Earlier in the week, the boys traveled to Presho for a triangular with Lyman and Burke/Gregory. The Warhawks split their matches there with a win over Lyman 42-30 and a close loss to Burke/Gregory 34-38.

The next competition on the mats for the Warhawks will be Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Lee Wolf Invitational in Aberdeen.

