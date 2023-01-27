Seven wrestlers place in top five at Parkston “Little B” Tournament

By:
Published January 27, 2023, in Sports

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington Warhawks competed in the Parkston “Little B” Tournament in Parkston. With 15 teams participating, the Warhawks performed well, earning fifth place, just 2.5 points behind the fourth-place team.

Earlier in the week, the boys traveled to Presho for a triangular with Lyman and Burke/Gregory. The Warhawks split their matches there with a win over Lyman 42-30 and a close loss to Burke/Gregory 34-38.

The next competition on the mats for the Warhawks will be Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Lee Wolf Invitational in Aberdeen. 

…Read individuals placings and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 28, 2023, 10:49 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    0°F
    real feel: -12°F
    humidity: 75%
    wind speed: 9 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 1, 2023 January 2, 2023 January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023 January 5, 2023 January 6, 2023 January 7, 2023
    January 8, 2023 January 9, 2023 January 10, 2023 January 11, 2023 January 12, 2023 January 13, 2023 January 14, 2023
    January 15, 2023 January 16, 2023 January 17, 2023 January 18, 2023 January 19, 2023 January 20, 2023 January 21, 2023
    January 22, 2023 January 23, 2023 January 24, 2023 January 25, 2023 January 26, 2023 January 27, 2023 January 28, 2023
    January 29, 2023 January 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 February 1, 2023 February 2, 2023 February 3, 2023 February 4, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 