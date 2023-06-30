By: admin

Published June 30, 2023

Shelley Kay Wheeler, 70, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Shelley’s funeral services were held at Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket on Saturday, June 24. Her visitation with prayer service was held on Friday, June 23, at Spirit of Faith Church.

Shelley Kay was born on Jan. 7, 1953, to parents Frieda and John Kotas. She joined her sister, Sandra, and brother, Kim, growing up on the family farm north of Huron. She graduated from Huron High School in 1971. Shelley married Kim Wheeler on June 12, 1971. They were blessed with two children.

Shelley and Kim moved to Woonsocket and farmed for many years. They owned the L-K Steakhouse and Lounge (Home of the Bull) for many years. Shelley wasn’t scared of hard work or a little adventure, as she later moved to Frisco, Texas, and Lakeville, Minn., before moving back to South Dakota and purchasing Fowl Play with her special friend, Dale Bryan, at Lake Byron. She enjoyed many years on the lake before retiring in Woonsocket.

During her childhood, she loved riding horses. She rode in the Centennial Wagon Train from Pierre to Huron. Shelley could often be found at the Plains, rolling spares and strikes with her closest friends. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, golfing, camping, fishing, spending time with friends and family, and the occasional dirty martini. Becoming a grandma was Shelley’s proudest accomplishment.

Shelley is survived by her children, Casey (Bud) Miller and Justin (Becky) Wheeler, six grandchildren; sister, Sandra (Rick) Benson; brother, Kim Kotas; brother-in-law, Steve Wheeler; nieces and nephews; and her forever sister, Jane Raschke.

She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Kim Wheeler; mother-in-law, Lois; brother-in-law, Tom Wheeler; and special friend, Dale Bryan.