Shirley Wolter

Wessington Springs

By:
Published May 19, 2023, in Obituaries

Shirley Wolter, 85, of Wessington Springs, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Weskota Manor in Wessington Springs. 

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 16, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs. Visitation with a prayer service was held on Monday, May 15, at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Burial was in Restlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Huron.

Shirley Ann Swenson was born to Joseph and Elizabeth (Black) Swenson on Feb 3, 1938, in Mitchell, as the youngest of seven children. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran church. She attended school in Plano until fifth grade, when she transferred to the Alpena School, graduating in 1956. 

Shirley was united in marriage to Milton Paul Wolter at Zion Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Lane on Oct. 7, 1956.

Shirley was a true farm lady, who milked alongside her husband, helped with livestock and crops, and tended her chickens, flowers, and garden. She taught Sunday school, raised her family, and babysat many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley was known for her baking. She delivered eggs to her steady customers for years and enjoyed helping friends whenever she could. 

Shirley is survived by her sons, Stuart (Mary) Wolter of rural Woonsocket, Lowell Wolter of rural Wessington Springs, and Joel Wolter of rural Woonsocket; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and in-laws, Jamie Wolter Assman  and Barb Wolter. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton; her sons, Kyle and Perry; her parents; and all of her siblings.

