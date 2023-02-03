VanDenHemel honored at SDTEA annual conference

By:
Published February 3, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Friday, Jan. 27, Jim VanDenHemel of Woonsocket was inducted into the South Dakota Technical Education Association’s (SDTEA) Hall of Fame. He was honored and received a plaque at the organization’s annual conference held last week. 

VanDenHemel taught industrial technology classes in Woonsocket for 45 years. Another inductee to the Hall of Fame at this year’s conference was one of his students, former Woonsocket resident Tom Parquet, who also taught in the technical education field for many years at the Midland School District and ended in the Philip Area School in western South Dakota. In addition, another of VanDenHemel’s students, who is currently teaching industrial technology in Woonsocket, Darin Schmiedt, was an attendee at this year’s conference, so he got to witness the honor bestowed upon his predecessor. 

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

