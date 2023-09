By: admin

Published September 5, 2023

Last Tuesday, when the outdoor temperature hit over 100 degrees, the SCW Cross Country team decided to do some endurance training in the Woonsocket City Pool. The team’s assistant coach, Spens Schlicht, is also a certified lifeguard, so it was a safe way for the runners to still get a workout in for the day without suffering in the horrible heat wave Sanborn County experienced last week.

