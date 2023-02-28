By: admin

Published February 28, 2023

Last week was cold, blustery and full of snow with Winter Storm Olive putting things to a halt all over South Dakota on Wednesday and Thursday. The snow started Tuesday and continued through Wednesday. The wind picked up and made for difficult driving conditions all day Wednesday and part of Thursday. Schools were closed or practicing E-learning to keep from making up so many days. Thursday afternoon was spent cleaning out driveways, roads, walkways and parking lots, so life could get back to normal on Friday. To give townships and families extra time to clear roads and driveways, Sanborn Central continued with E-learning on Friday, but the last basketball game of the regular season was able to take place that night, so normalcy was found quickly.

