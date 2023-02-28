Winter Storm Olive sweeps through the state

By:
Published February 28, 2023, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

Last week was cold, blustery and full of snow with Winter Storm Olive putting things to a halt all over South Dakota on Wednesday and Thursday. The snow started Tuesday and continued through Wednesday. The wind picked up and made for difficult driving conditions all day Wednesday and part of Thursday. Schools were closed or practicing E-learning to keep from making up so many days. Thursday afternoon was spent cleaning out driveways, roads, walkways and parking lots, so life could get back to normal on Friday. To give townships and families extra time to clear roads and driveways, Sanborn Central continued with E-learning on Friday, but the last basketball game of the regular season was able to take place that night, so normalcy was found quickly.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 1, 2023, 3:36 am
    Cloudy
    38°F
    real feel: 27°F
    humidity: 89%
    wind speed: 16 mph WSW
    wind gusts: 25 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 26, 2023 February 27, 2023 February 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023
    March 5, 2023 March 6, 2023 March 7, 2023 March 8, 2023 March 9, 2023 March 10, 2023 March 11, 2023
    March 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 March 14, 2023 March 15, 2023 March 16, 2023 March 17, 2023 March 18, 2023
    March 19, 2023 March 20, 2023 March 21, 2023 March 22, 2023 March 23, 2023 March 24, 2023 March 25, 2023
    March 26, 2023 March 27, 2023 March 28, 2023 March 29, 2023 March 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 April 1, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 