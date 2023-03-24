The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 13, 2023, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, Darin Kilcoin, and Brandon Goergen. Also present was Finance Officer Tara Weber. John Baysinger was absent
Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve the minutes. Motion carried.
Financial Statement – Tabled.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the following bills:
SoDak Tree Service $1,200.00 Snow
Richard Jensen $60.48 Mileage
Public Health Lab $13.00 Water
South Dakota Retirement Plan $53.98 General
Sanborn Weekly Journal $305.17 Publishing
TC Enterprise $460.80 Building
Waste Management $10,647.86 Two Months
McLeods $306.77 Election
Menards $2,243.33 Building
KO’s Pro Service $617.10 Shop
Hawkins $554.61 Water
ELO $3,561.96 Audit
Express 2 $1,609.43 Shop
Carquest of Mitchell $197.94 Shop
Baker’s Design $67.00 Funeral Flowers
Alpena Co-op $1,522.66 Propane
WW Tire $1,787.00 Shop
Local Lumber $78.86 Building
Santel Communications $391.90 Phone/Internet
Express Stop $150.21 Shop
Bender’s Sewer $783.00 Sewer
Clifford Johnson $4,605.30 Shop Door
Sanborn County Sheriff $21,000.00 County Law Enforcement
ARAMARK $86.02 Shop
Department of Revenue $350.81 Sales Tax
Total: $52,655.19
OLD BUSINESS
The Council discussed getting two-way radios for the employees. The council agreed to allocate up to $5,000.00 to help with the installation of the antenna and purchase of a frequency.
The Christmas party is moved to February 17th.
The City’s loader is in Aberdeen getting worked on. Richard Jensen has lined up a loader to rent from Cully Evers.
The Council discussed snow removal on Dumont Ave. The Council received a complaint on the timely matter of getting North Dumont open. The City will clean North and South Dumont before moving on to other roadways.
Weber informed the council that the Election will be held on April 11, 2023, at the Community Center. The following positions are up for Election: Ward 1 – Darin Kilcoin, two-year term; Ward 2 – Joel Rassel, two-year term; Ward 3 – Derek Foos, two-year term.
NEW BUSINESS
The Council discussed a special meeting as a Equalization Board. The meeting is set for March 20th at 7:00 p.m.
With no further business to discuss, motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen to adjourn the meeting at 7:30 p.m. The meeting was adjourned.
Richard Reider
Mayor
(SEAL):
Tara Weber
Finance Officer
Published once on March 23, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $35.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
