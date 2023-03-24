By: admin

Published March 24, 2023, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 13, 2023, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, Darin Kilcoin, and Brandon Goergen. Also present was Finance Officer Tara Weber. John Baysinger was absent

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve the minutes. Motion carried.

Financial Statement – Tabled.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the following bills:

SoDak Tree Service $1,200.00 Snow

Richard Jensen $60.48 Mileage

Public Health Lab $13.00 Water

South Dakota Retirement Plan $53.98 General

Sanborn Weekly Journal $305.17 Publishing

TC Enterprise $460.80 Building

Waste Management $10,647.86 Two Months

McLeods $306.77 Election

Menards $2,243.33 Building

KO’s Pro Service $617.10 Shop

Hawkins $554.61 Water

ELO $3,561.96 Audit

Express 2 $1,609.43 Shop

Carquest of Mitchell $197.94 Shop

Baker’s Design $67.00 Funeral Flowers

Alpena Co-op $1,522.66 Propane

WW Tire $1,787.00 Shop

Local Lumber $78.86 Building

Santel Communications $391.90 Phone/Internet

Express Stop $150.21 Shop

Bender’s Sewer $783.00 Sewer

Clifford Johnson $4,605.30 Shop Door

Sanborn County Sheriff $21,000.00 County Law Enforcement

ARAMARK $86.02 Shop

Department of Revenue $350.81 Sales Tax

Total: $52,655.19

OLD BUSINESS

The Council discussed getting two-way radios for the employees. The council agreed to allocate up to $5,000.00 to help with the installation of the antenna and purchase of a frequency.

The Christmas party is moved to February 17th.

The City’s loader is in Aberdeen getting worked on. Richard Jensen has lined up a loader to rent from Cully Evers.

The Council discussed snow removal on Dumont Ave. The Council received a complaint on the timely matter of getting North Dumont open. The City will clean North and South Dumont before moving on to other roadways.

Weber informed the council that the Election will be held on April 11, 2023, at the Community Center. The following positions are up for Election: Ward 1 – Darin Kilcoin, two-year term; Ward 2 – Joel Rassel, two-year term; Ward 3 – Derek Foos, two-year term.

NEW BUSINESS

The Council discussed a special meeting as a Equalization Board. The meeting is set for March 20th at 7:00 p.m.

With no further business to discuss, motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen to adjourn the meeting at 7:30 p.m. The meeting was adjourned.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

Published once on March 23, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $35.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.